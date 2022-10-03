Read full article on original website
Semi crash closes highway in McPherson County
A semi tractor-trailer overturned on a highway in McPherson County early Wednesday morning, closing the highway for several hours. The accident was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 56 at 10th Avenue, west of the city of McPherson. The semi had tankers with hazardous materials, and crews worked to transfer the material to other vehicles.
🎥: Early morning fire on W 60th destroys barn
RILEY COUNTY - Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters with Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a structure fire in the 2700 block of West 60th Avenue, west of Manhattan. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large barn fully engulfed in fire. Fifteen volunteer firefighters...
Guns, thousands of rounds of ammo stolen from Salina man
According to the Saline County Sheriff's office, between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, multiple firearms were stolen from a trailer located at 3300 block of South Ninth. Seven firearms were stolen from the gun safe belonging to a 48-year-old male from Salina. The missing firearms include a .12-gauge shotgun, .22...
2 Reno County women hospitalized after crash during u-turn
RENO COUNTY—Two women were injured in an accident just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Ford Taurus driven by Shirley Schrag, 72, Buhler, was westbound on U.S. 50 two miles east of Hutchinson. The driver attempted to make a u-turn and...
Two from Salina arrested in woman's home after police chase
Two individuals were arrested Tuesday night on several allegations following a police chase on Ohio Street and Stimmel Road. According to the Salina Police Department, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Avalanche left the Flying J Truck stop heading south on Ohio Street. The vehicle turned onto Stimmel Road...
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barnett, Kiley Lenore; 36; Manhattan. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Becker,...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
Where’s Shane? Boom! Salina
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Downtown Salina is getting taken over by some really impressive artists!. Boom! Salina is a street art and mural festival happening in downtown Salina, and will feature live music, world-class muralists, and lots of fun!. You can find more info on everything happening at www.boomsalina.art. Copyright...
Frightened Man Contacts SPD
A Salina man contacts authorities after he felt threatened by a stranger with a gun. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, the 23-year-old male was driving near the Chic-fil-A on South 9th Saturday afternoon around 2pm – when he noticed the erratic driving of someone in a white truck.
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in...
Two arrested in FBI raid in Hutchinson
Reports said two people were arrested by FBI agents in a raid on a home in Hutchinson early Wednesday morning. The raid was reported in the 500 block of North Grandview, on the east side of Hutchinson. Neighbors reported seeing an armored vehicle and several unmarked cars, and flash explosives were used during the raid.
Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
Riley County PD asks for community input with survey
RILEY COUNTY - A Community Survey is now available to provide feedback to the Riley County Police Department, including the public's opinion on reducing crime rates, and continuing to improve the quality of life for citizens of Riley County. The survey is available through December 31, 2022, and the results...
Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Teens working too long and late will cost Wichita-area fast-food franchisee nearly $42K
In all, 50 teens working at three restaurants were affected.
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Riley County Arrest Report October 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLE JACOB GRITTON, 24, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. ALAN GEOVANNY CASTANEDA BOJORQUES,...
Salina man honors late wife with opening of Kansas’ first mental health gym
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Salina restaurant owner is hoping to do more than just satisfy people’s appetites. Knowing the impact of mental health, he’s providing a place where people can find some relaxation, a mental health gym that also honors a life. The concept of a mental...
14 Kansas towns want Tank of the Year title
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans towns are very proud of their water towers, and they hope people will vote for them in a national contest. Tnemec, a company that makes protective coatings, is holding its annual Tank of the Year contest. The entries come from across the U.S., including 14 in Kansas: Augusta Baldwin […]
