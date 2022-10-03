ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

beckershospitalreview.com

The movement of cardiovascular procedures to the outpatient setting

Historically, cardiologists have conducted most cases in a hospital setting. However, over the last 12 years, the migration of procedures to the outpatient setting has steadily grown and in the last few years, the growth has been exponential. During a September podcast hosted by Becker's Healthcare and sponsored by SCA...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

National Academy of Medicine: 7 priorities to improve health workers' well-being

The National Academy of Medicine recently released a "National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being," urging health systems and the U.S. government toward "collective action" to fight burnout. The plan identifies seven priority areas that intend to "enable a sustained state of well-being" for healthcare workers. A chapter was dedicated to...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

ServiceNow secures $250M HHS IT maintenance contract

ServiceNow has been awarded a five-year $250 million IT maintenance contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement was completed in partnership with IT government contractor Carahsoft. Under the terms of the contract, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow technology, customer, employee and creator workflows to HHS applications, according to the Oct. 6 ServiceNow news release.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals, health systems laying off workers

Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Ascension is closing Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, a critical access hospital in Bedford, Ind., and nine medical practices in December, a move that will affect 133 employees. Affected employees who do not secure another position within the health system will be offered severance and outplacement services.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Sinai Chicago receives $3M to expand community health workforce

HHS awarded Sinai Chicago a nearly $3 million grant to fund the expansion of the Sinai Urban Health Institute's community health worker training program. The HHS grants are a new multiyear program to support training and apprenticeship initiatives for an estimated 13,000 community health workers across the country, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

American Heart Association health equity funds reach $32M

The American Heart Association's Social Impact Funds reached $32 million in donations to address health disparities. The funds help "provide financial grants and low-interest loans for evidence-based, community-driven work in targeted communities nationwide," according to an Oct. 6 news release from the organization. "When people face housing instability and lack...
CHARITIES
beckershospitalreview.com

ChristianaCare opens pediatric center to alleviate hospital ED capacity

ChristianaCare opened a 14-bed pediatric care center on Oct. 5. that will offer emergency care and short-stay inpatient services. The center will be open 24/7. The Newark, Del.-based system expects the 8,400-square-foot center to care for about 90 percent of children and teens currently seen in the emergency department at Christiana Hospital. ChristianaCare anticipates the pediatric center to see about 6,300 patients in its first year, and estimates volume will grow 5 percent each year.
NEWARK, DE
beckershospitalreview.com

Some hospitals 'flouting' price transparency requirements: report

Some hospitals are omitting prices from required disclosures, a new report from Patients Rights Advocate found. The organization, which advocates for price transparency for consumers, compared 20 price disclosures made by hospitals and health insurers. The group found several instances where prices that appeared in payer disclosures were omitted from the hospitals' disclosures.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

The effect of CommonSpirit's IT issues: EHR outages and rescheduled appointments

Chicago-based CommonSpirit, the second-largest nonprofit hospital chain in the U.S., has confirmed a cybersecurity incident has disrupted medical services, IT systems and EHR systems at its facilities across the country. Undisclosed IT incident. A CommonSpirit spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement on Oct. 4 that an "IT security issue"...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

11 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations

More than a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since August. 1. Gary Caples is leaving his role as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center on Oct. 14. He is leaving the Clyde, N.C.-based hospital to pursue new opportunities. 2....
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

4 steps healthcare leaders can take to prepare for future outbreaks

The U.S. healthcare industry would benefit from investing in infection prevention in control, especially in light of the missteps from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devin Jopp, EdD, CEO of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control & Epidemiology, wrote for Forbes Oct. 5. Here are the four recommendations:
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

12 health systems outsourcing RCM functions

Becker's has reported on 12 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health on Oct. 4 said it is outsourcing medical coding to Omega Healthcare, effective Nov. 1. Omega has offered the 35 affected employees permanent, full-time positions at similar compensation and benefits packages.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians

Male physicians receive significantly higher payments from medical companies compared with female physicians, according to a study published Sept. 28 Jama Surgery. The study used data from the Open Payments database for the five female and five male physicians with the most financial compensation for each of the 15 highest-grossing medical supply companies between January 2013 and January 2019. Read more about the methodology here.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Building patient-physician relationships more important than transactions

The U.S. healthcare system should "radically reorient" around relationships rather than viewing patient care as a series of individual encounters, three physicians said in an Oct. 4 Mayo Clinic Proceedings article. The article was co-written by Christine Sinsky, MD, vice president of professional satisfaction at the American Medical Association, Tait...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

259 best hospitals for maternity care, per Leapfrog and Money

More than 250 hospitals were named to Money and The Leapfrog Group's Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list published Oct. 5. The list is based on maternity care data submitted via the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which hospitals had to submit by Aug. 31. To qualify for the list, hospitals had to receive a B letter grade or higher on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. To see the full methodology, click here.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Tackling the complexity of orthopedic instrumentation reprocessing in ASCs

One of the most common challenges that ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) face is the reprocessing of orthopedic instrumentation. Despite its complexity, this workflow can often be overlooked when constraints related to space, resources and staffing are tight. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Healthmark, Adam Okada, clinical...
HEALTH SERVICES

