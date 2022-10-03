Read full article on original website
Junction City man arrested after running from SUV crash
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a single vehicle crash in Manhattan made an arrest. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday, a 2015 Toyota Rav4 driven by 38-year-old David Lingle II of Junction City was traveling in the 4500 Block of Skyway in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The SUV ramped off the road and flipped into the ditch.
Suspects arrested in Kan. woman's home after police chase
Two individuals were arrested Tuesday night on several allegations following a police chase on Ohio Street and Stimmel Road. According to the Salina Police Department, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Avalanche left the Flying J Truck stop heading south on Ohio Street. The vehicle turned onto Stimmel Road...
Safety Training Day will be held Oct. 10
On Monday, Oct. 10 Geary County Public Works employees will participate in a Safety Training Day. The Geary County Transfer Station and the Landfill will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. They will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Junction City employee anniversaries are recognized
City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee, has congratulated the October Employment Anniversary recipients. They would also like to Congratulate a few additional employees who were missed the prior month. Administration:. Jackie Anders-10/25/2021-1 Year of Service. Fire Department:. Brandon Hurt-10/05/2020-2 Years of Service. Arturo Perez-Gaubeca-10/29/2012-10 Years of Service. JR Reynolds-10/20/1995-27...
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
Manhattan man injured in motorcycle accident
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Manhattan. A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Adam Rieger, 30, Manhattan, crashed near the intersection of N. 10th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS...
Kansas man charged with attempted murder for violent attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in a violent knife attack made his first court appearance in the case Monday. Julian Gonzalez, 38, Newton, was charged with attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kan. felon with a dozen convictions accused of domestic violence
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday night, police in Hutchinson overheard a disturbance while handling a call nearby and determined that there was enough evidence to take 43-year-old Sonny Bray into custody, according to Hutchinson Police. Bray tried to resist arrest and attempted to get into a physical altercation.
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 6
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Melvin Kane Jr., Improper stop or turn signal, Operate a motor vehicle...
Faith in Blue is set for Sunday at Rathert Field
Local law enforcement will host a Faith in Blue event Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. at Rathert Field. Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said it's tied in with a national Faith in Blue observance. This will be a partnership with the Geary County Sheriff's Office,Grandview Plaza Police Department and local faith-based organizations. "We're going to have a pitching machine. Kids and people will have an opportunity to hit off the pitching machine and catch fly balls. We're going to have hamburgers and hotdogs."
Freedom Fest JC will be on the city commission agenda
Junction City Commissioners will be asked to approve Freedom Fest JC as the City's Fourth of July celebration when they meet Tuesday evening. In 2022 Freedom Fest JC was held for the first time downtown while Sundown Salute moved many of their operations to Milford. The Sundown Salute parade, veterans ceremony and Freedom Run events were held in Junction City. City Manager Allen Dinkel said Freedom Fest was started last year in order to keep something downtown in Heritage Park.
County Commission discusses the 2021 audit report
There was not any illegal activity or missing money reported following a recent 2021 Geary County audit report to the county commission. But it did show confusion on multiple issues. One of those involved a $2.7 million COVID-19 check that officials noted was never deposited in the County accounts and then voided at the end of 2021. The action to void the check freed up the money for a radio project. The other issue involved 24 accounts that were being held outside the County's general checking, including 18 that were not on the County's audit report and were unknown to the commission. Those accounts, or funds, were legal.
Geary Community Match Day is just ahead
Geary Community Match Day will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. This event will provide an opportunity for growth for area organizations striving to do good work, and an opportunity for the community to support those causes. On match day, donations made through the Greater Geary Community Foundation to participating funds will...
USD 475 BOE approves calendar priorities
As Geary USD 475 begins the process of working on upcoming calendar options the school board has approved staff recommendations on primary criteria that will be non-negotiable. They include:. --A minimum of six 5-day weeks in each quarter to help alleviate concern about frequent breaks in the intended curriculum. --There...
Moran helps K-State Salina announce $10M gift from General Atomics
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina this morning to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus announce the largest corporate gift to an academic program in K-State history. The $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will enable K-State Salina to create the General Atomics Aerospace...
Football tickets are on sale for Junction City - Manhattan game
Athletic Director Ryan Norton has announced that Admission will be for Adults $5 and Students (K-12) $3. Tickets: May be purchased online at https://bluejayathletics.org/event-tickets. Fan Parking: The south parking lot is for Junction City fans, and the north parking lot is the visitor’s parking lot. Blue Jay Stadium Varsity...
USD 475 enrollment tops 7,000 students
Geary USD 475 Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston reported during the past week that the school district is looking at being over 7,000 students in total enrollment. "Which is good. We want to be larger actually." Eggleston said enrollment has increased in the secondary buildings." There were approximately 940...
CVB Advisory Committee elects new officers
Geary County CVB Advisory Committee will have new officers going forward. Executive Director Donna Price confirmed that Tyler Downing will serve as committee chair and Raquel Cinco as vice chair. Downing moved from vice chair to chairman after Rick Dykstra stepped down and Cinco was then chosen to serve as...
JCHS Class of 1973 will hold their reunion
Members of the Junction city High School class of 1973 are celebrating their 50th class reunion at the JCHS - Manhattan football game Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium. Before the game class members will gather at Billy Sims BBQ for dinner. For more information call Gary Olds at 785-236-6537.
