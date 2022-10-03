Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers sat a few veterans in their preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Considering Joel Embiid and James Harden don't have much to prove, the Sixers gave them a night off after a week-long training camp in Charleston, South Carolina. On the other hand, Brooklyn didn't want to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
[Film Room] The Common Themes of Malcolm Brogdon’s Playmaking
In Malcolm Brogdon's first two games as a Celtic, he's distributed a game-high nine assists. He's in control but plays up-tempo, a pace that makes life easier for Boston in the half court and allows the Celtics to produce more points in transition. Last season, they ranked 21st in fast-break points per game, averaging 11.1, per NBA.com.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Philadelphia 76ers: Which Bench Players Stood Out So Far?
Although the preseason gives time for stars like Joel Embiid and James Harden to get warmed up and reacclimated following a long offseason, it can be even more important for players fighting for more minutes. A case and point being Wednesday's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who Philadelphia defeated...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Lonnie Walker IV Will Make His L.A. Debut, But Several Lakers Vets Will Sit Vs. Timberwolves
Your Los Angeles Lakers are going to be somewhat short-handed when they tip off against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight for their third preseason game of 2022. View the original article to see embedded media. As head coach Darvin Ham hinted last night, he is going to sit veteran Los Angeles...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Victor Wembanyama, the French teenage star, wows NBA folks in Vegas
HENDERSON, Nev. — Everything you needed to know about the 2023 NBA draft could be learned in the parking lot sandwiched between the water slide and nondescript minor league hockey arena. As NBA executives and scouts piled out of their black SUVs, no one was wiping a late Vegas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Shorthanded Lakers Fall To Timberwolves, Juan Toscano-Anderson Injured In Vegas Showcase
During Rudy Gobert's preseason debut for his new franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the starting center for the opposition, your Los Angeles Lakers, largely outplayed the All-Star big man. Starting for the first time this preseason, Thomas Bryant poured in 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, pulled down seven rebounds, and had an assist, a steal, and a block for good measure, across just 25:37 minutes on the floor. Unfortunately, the rest of the Timberwolves responded in kind, besting L.A. 114-99. The defeat dropped the Lakers to an 0-3 preseason start.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green’s Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors GM Bob Myers addressed the media for the very first time today since Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole yesterday - it was the very first thing he touched upon in his press conference. "As you know yesterday, as reported, there...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game. The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA is finally back. By Thursday morning, all but one team will have played at least one preseason game. The league is truly saving the best for last when the Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi. Below is everything fans need to know about the matchup.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: What A Former League MVP Thinks Anthony Davis Must Do For LA To Return To Playoffs
2004 NBA MVP Kevin Garnett's closest current NBA doppelganger just might Los Angeles Lakers star power forward Anthony Davis. While Davis does have four All-Defensive Team accolades to his name, he is not the all-world defender a prime KG was with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, and has been running into injury issues much earlier in his career than the 6'11" Hall of Famer.
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
Comments / 0