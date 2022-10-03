ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers sat a few veterans in their preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Considering Joel Embiid and James Harden don't have much to prove, the Sixers gave them a night off after a week-long training camp in Charleston, South Carolina. On the other hand, Brooklyn didn't want to...
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

[Film Room] The Common Themes of Malcolm Brogdon’s Playmaking

In Malcolm Brogdon's first two games as a Celtic, he's distributed a game-high nine assists. He's in control but plays up-tempo, a pace that makes life easier for Boston in the half court and allows the Celtics to produce more points in transition. Last season, they ranked 21st in fast-break points per game, averaging 11.1, per NBA.com.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Philadelphia 76ers: Which Bench Players Stood Out So Far?

Although the preseason gives time for stars like Joel Embiid and James Harden to get warmed up and reacclimated following a long offseason, it can be even more important for players fighting for more minutes. A case and point being Wednesday's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who Philadelphia defeated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Victor Wembanyama, the French teenage star, wows NBA folks in Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. — Everything you needed to know about the 2023 NBA draft could be learned in the parking lot sandwiched between the water slide and nondescript minor league hockey arena. As NBA executives and scouts piled out of their black SUVs, no one was wiping a late Vegas...
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Shorthanded Lakers Fall To Timberwolves, Juan Toscano-Anderson Injured In Vegas Showcase

During Rudy Gobert's preseason debut for his new franchise, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the starting center for the opposition, your Los Angeles Lakers, largely outplayed the All-Star big man. Starting for the first time this preseason, Thomas Bryant poured in 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor, pulled down seven rebounds, and had an assist, a steal, and a block for good measure, across just 25:37 minutes on the floor. Unfortunately, the rest of the Timberwolves responded in kind, besting L.A. 114-99. The defeat dropped the Lakers to an 0-3 preseason start.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral

The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game. The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA is finally back. By Thursday morning, all but one team will have played at least one preseason game. The league is truly saving the best for last when the Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi. Below is everything fans need to know about the matchup.
MILWAUKEE, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: What A Former League MVP Thinks Anthony Davis Must Do For LA To Return To Playoffs

2004 NBA MVP Kevin Garnett's closest current NBA doppelganger just might Los Angeles Lakers star power forward Anthony Davis. While Davis does have four All-Defensive Team accolades to his name, he is not the all-world defender a prime KG was with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, and has been running into injury issues much earlier in his career than the 6'11" Hall of Famer.
LOS ANGELES, CA

