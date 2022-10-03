ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Push for turnout among low-wage voters visits EC

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

The Rev. William Barber II and other social justice advocates will be at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City tonight for a stop on what organizers are calling the North Carolina Congressional Voting Organizing Tour.

Barber said in an interview Monday that the tour is designed to organize low-wage and low-wealth voters in all 14 congressional districts in the state.

"We believe that democracy and justice really is on the ballot," Barber said.

Those are not just important ideals but also practical matters for the 44 percent of North Carolinians who are poor and low income, Barber said.

"We're saying to people: who you vote for will determine the kind of voting rights that you have," Barber said. "Voting rights is a policy that is made by policy makers, and people get to be policymakers by getting elected."

The election will also affect policies such as paying workers a living wage and ensuring they have health care, which are of utmost importance to the more than 40 percent of North Carolinians who are paid less than $15 an hour, he said.

"Far too often poor and low-wealth voters in this country are overlooked," Barber said. "People talk about the middle class, they talk about the wealthy, they talk about tax cuts. Our movement is saying, 'that day is over.'"

Barber noted that the federal minimum wage has not increased in 13 years.

"Poverty is not a matter of personal choice and morality," Barber said. "It is a matter of policy."

There are 600,000 newly registered low-wage and low-income voters in North Carolina, and if just one-fifth of them vote in this election based on issues such as health care and living wage, that could determine who holds the majority in the U.S. Senate and the N.C. General Assembly, Barber said.

"That's a lot of power," Barber said.

Federal policy is important, but so is state policy such as expanding Medicaid in North Carolina, Barber said.

Barber cited the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assertion that the biggest fear in the South was that poor Black people and poor white people would form a powerful voting bloc on shared economic concerns.

In the 2020 election there were 3.4 million low-wage and low-wealth eligible voters in North Carolina, but only 2.2 million of them voted, Barber said. That means 1.2 million low-income voters who could have cast a ballot didn't.

"You cannot allow that kind of power to sit on the sidelines," Barber said.

Barber said attendance at the rallies — previous events were held in Greensboro, Wilmington, Wilson and Winston-Salem — has been strong, and they also have generated many new volunteers for phone banking and other roles in getting out the vote for the Nov. 8 election.

"We've had tremendous turnout in both ways," Barber said.

And in addition to attendance at the live events, there also are many people participating virtually, Barber said.

"So we've had thousands online as well," Barber said.

A virtual event was held Monday in Fayetteville, which is located in the state's 7th Congressional District.

Local leaders are also scheduled to discuss get-out-the-vote efforts in their counties at Tuesday's event at 7 p.m., and "poor and low-wage people" will talk about their lives, Repairers of the Breach said in a press release. The theme for the rally is "If We Ever Needed to Vote for Democracy and Justice, We Sure Do Need to Vote Now.”

Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church is located at 320 Culpepper Street.

