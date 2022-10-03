Read full article on original website
Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police, who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Yoni Barrios, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. It wasn’t immediately known whether Barrios had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. His sentence was longer than the term given to another man who was the first to plead guilty but it still carried a significant benefit.
20 years after D.C. sniper spree, we keep ignoring what it was all about
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. They're still not hearing her. And that infuriates Mildred Muhammad. Because as media reports of the 20th anniversary of her ex-husband's killing spree, the terror and drama of an entire region ducking for cover in supermarket parking lots, of schools canceling outdoor recess, force her to relive her own personal nightmare, no one's talking about how it all started.
Feds May Have Enough Evidence to Charge Hunter Biden: Report
Federal investigators have amassed enough evidence to potentially charge Hunter Biden with crimes related to tax fraud as well as falsifying statements regarding the 2018 purchase of a gun, sources tell The Washington Post. According to sources familiar with the investigation, agents on the case have likely gathered enough evidence...
