Detroit News
MSU's Jaden Mangham carted off, released from hospital and back with team
East Lansing — There was one clear, unequivocal positive for Michigan State on Saturday. That, of course, is the fact freshman safety Jaden Mangham was back with the Spartans by the end of the game, on the sidelines and in the locker room with his teammates. It was a...
Detroit News
Ohio State crushes Michigan State, proving gap hasn't narrowed
East Lansing It might be tough to admit less than a year removed from an 11-win season that featured a player in the Heisman Trophy race, but Michigan State is starting to look like a defeated team. It was on full display Saturday as No. 3 Ohio State walked into...
Detroit News
Saturday's state football: Eastern Michigan rolls past Western Michigan
Kalamazoo — Taylor Powell threw for three touchdowns, Samson Evans ran for three and Jose Ramirez set an Eastern Michigan record for sacks as the Eagles rolled to a 45-23 win over Western Michigan on Saturday. The win for the Eagles (4-2, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) was their fourth straight...
Detroit News
Recap: Ohio State handles Michigan State, 49-20
No. 3 Ohio State came into East Lansing and took care of business, beating wayward Michigan State handedly, 49-20. The Buckeyes' offense sliced through the feeble Spartan defense for 614 yards and Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud had a near-perfect day, throwing for 361 yards and six touchdowns. Michigan State’s offense...
Detroit News
Wojo's Pigskin Picks: Buckeyes won't punt away chances to hammer Spartans
The last time we saw Michigan State and Ohio State on the same field, they were slugging it out to an epic standstill, 7-7 for an entire half. OK, it was the second half last November and it came after the Buckeyes built a slender 49-0 lead. But that’s some...
Detroit News
Predictions: Michigan State football vs. Ohio State
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan State-Ohio State game at Spartan Stadium (4 p.m., ABC/760). ▶ Matt Charboneau: Michigan State has had its share of success in the past when it comes to spoiling potential...
Detroit News
Two-sport star Triston Nichols 'shines the brightest' in big games for Warren De La Salle
Warren — Triston Nichols enjoys playing on the big stage and plays his best in the biggest games. It's one reason why Warren De La Salle won the Division 2 state football championship last November and the Division 1 state basketball title in March. Nichols (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) had...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit police, faith leaders discuss what can be done to prevent youth gun violence
Safe, responsible gun ownership, mental health awareness and family are integral to the fight against youth gun violence, police and religious leaders say. A table talk on the gun violence epidemic was part of Detroit's Faith and Blue Weekend on Saturday, hosted by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in partnership with Second Ebenezer Church.
Detroit News
Bragg: Peer into the past of Detroit's United Artists Theatre before it's gone
Detroit — The United Artists Theatre was already in ruins in the late 1970s, when engineers from London Records toured several auditoriums in Detroit, scouting for the best acoustics in the city. They tried the Ford Auditorium and old Orchestra Hall. They tried another abandoned movie theater that was...
Detroit News
New affordable housing, health care center opens for LGBTQ+ youth in Detroit
Calling it a "beacon" for LGBTQ+ at-risk youth who may not have a safe place to live or get health care, Detroit officials on Friday officially cut the ribbon on the city's newest mixed-use affordable housing development which will provide a "safe haven" for those who need it. The $16...
Detroit News
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
Detroit News
Reward announced for tips to solve Pontiac slaying
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Friday announced a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying this week. Emergency personnel responded to a call about a shooting near the 200 block of High Street. Police arrived around 2 a.m. and found the victim slumped over the wheel inside his vehicle.
Detroit News
Detroit attorney helped negotiate with barricaded gunman in Dearborn hotel
Dearborn — Gabi Silver had just taken her dog to the veterinarian's office Thursday when her phone lit up with a number she didn't recognize. "It was a Dearborn cop," the Detroit attorney said. "He told me there was a barricaded gunman in a hotel and he wanted to talk to me."
Detroit News
Ecorse dreams of becoming a Downriver water wonderland
Ecorse — This 2.4-square-mile city with 4.6 miles of waterfront aspires to be a recreational water destination Downriver. It’s getting millions in grants to support that dream. Plenty of help is being supplied from environmentalists, neighboring cities and residents who have volunteered hours of their time to clean up Ecorse Creek, long neglected amid decades of industrial use.
Detroit News
Editorial: Probe needed into crime lab firing
Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP's Northville lab, was fired 10 months ago for improperly documenting a...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres
A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
Detroit News
1.37M gallons of partially treated wastewater spills into Huron River
Ann Arbor officials are investigating the discharge of more than 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Huron River earlier this week from the city's wastewater plant after maintenance work shut down a component in the treatment process. The spill began around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and continued...
Detroit News
Suspected shooter in Dearborn hotel standoff in custody; clerk dead, police say
Dearborn — Police took a suspected gunman into custody Thursday night after a standoff at a hotel in which the suspect allegedly opened fire after a dispute with staff, killing one man, a hotel clerk. The arrest of the 38-year-old suspect came after a nearly seven-hour standoff at the...
Detroit News
Police arrest suspect in Oakland University assault case
Oakland University police have arrested a suspect in relation to a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident on campus last Monday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office fugitive apprehension team assisted in the arrest Friday, according to an Oakland University news release. The victim of the assault was walking in front...
Detroit News
Woman charged in fatal crash with pedestrian in Canton
Correction: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the pedestrian. A woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Monday with her car in Canton has been charged, police said. Lavina Flamer, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on a charge...
