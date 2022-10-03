ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Saturday's state football: Eastern Michigan rolls past Western Michigan

Kalamazoo — Taylor Powell threw for three touchdowns, Samson Evans ran for three and Jose Ramirez set an Eastern Michigan record for sacks as the Eagles rolled to a 45-23 win over Western Michigan on Saturday. The win for the Eagles (4-2, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) was their fourth straight...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Recap: Ohio State handles Michigan State, 49-20

No. 3 Ohio State came into East Lansing and took care of business, beating wayward Michigan State handedly, 49-20. The Buckeyes' offense sliced through the feeble Spartan defense for 614 yards and Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud had a near-perfect day, throwing for 361 yards and six touchdowns. Michigan State’s offense...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Predictions: Michigan State football vs. Ohio State

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan State-Ohio State game at Spartan Stadium (4 p.m., ABC/760). ▶ Matt Charboneau: Michigan State has had its share of success in the past when it comes to spoiling potential...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Metro Detroit police, faith leaders discuss what can be done to prevent youth gun violence

Safe, responsible gun ownership, mental health awareness and family are integral to the fight against youth gun violence, police and religious leaders say. A table talk on the gun violence epidemic was part of Detroit's Faith and Blue Weekend on Saturday, hosted by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives in partnership with Second Ebenezer Church.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Reward announced for tips to solve Pontiac slaying

Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Friday announced a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying this week. Emergency personnel responded to a call about a shooting near the 200 block of High Street. Police arrived around 2 a.m. and found the victim slumped over the wheel inside his vehicle.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Ecorse dreams of becoming a Downriver water wonderland

Ecorse — This 2.4-square-mile city with 4.6 miles of waterfront aspires to be a recreational water destination Downriver. It’s getting millions in grants to support that dream. Plenty of help is being supplied from environmentalists, neighboring cities and residents who have volunteered hours of their time to clean up Ecorse Creek, long neglected amid decades of industrial use.
ECORSE, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Probe needed into crime lab firing

Michigan State Police are showing a baffling lack of urgency in determining and disseminating what impact a crime lab forensic scientist fired for mishandling documents may have on criminal prosecutions in the state. Sarah Nutter, who worked at MSP's Northville lab, was fired 10 months ago for improperly documenting a...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres

A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Detroit News

1.37M gallons of partially treated wastewater spills into Huron River

Ann Arbor officials are investigating the discharge of more than 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Huron River earlier this week from the city's wastewater plant after maintenance work shut down a component in the treatment process. The spill began around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and continued...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect in Oakland University assault case

Oakland University police have arrested a suspect in relation to a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident on campus last Monday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office fugitive apprehension team assisted in the arrest Friday, according to an Oakland University news release. The victim of the assault was walking in front...
ROCHESTER, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in fatal crash with pedestrian in Canton

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the pedestrian. A woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian Monday with her car in Canton has been charged, police said. Lavina Flamer, 47, of Wayne, was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on a charge...
CANTON, MI

