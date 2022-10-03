Read full article on original website
empath
3d ago
But most republicans don’t believe in climate change. This Hurricane isn’t going to change their minds. DeSantis won’t allow that.
Finally, some good California gas price news (really!)
THE BUZZ— OIL OPTICS: California is on track to see a drop in gasoline prices in the coming weeks, just as the world’s leading oil producers announced plans yesterday to cut production by 2 million barrels per day. It’s not so much that California is insulated from OPEC’s...
Biden and DeSantis project unity amid Ian’s devastation
The president’s meeting with Republican governor brings the two political rivals face to face just weeks ahead of November’s midterm elections.
Everyone is Paying Attention to Texas and Florida Migrants But Not this State
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are getting all of the headlines lately. But one governor has not made the news headlines as much as these other two governors have.
Ian destroyed parts of GOP-leaning Lee County. But Republicans are confident ahead of November.
The county provided 62,000 voters for Gov. Ron DeSantis four years ago, and neighboring Collier County delivered another 50,000.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Fires Back At CNN On Hurricane Ian Evacuation Order Questions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at CNN after being questioned about Lee County, Florida, not having a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Ian until the day before the storm hit the Florida Gulf coast. A reporter from CNN, Nadia Romero, questioned DeSantis on Sunday in
Gov. DeSantis: Three Hurricane Ian looters were ‘illegal aliens’
‘They should be prosecuted, but they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all.’. Three of four suspects arrested in Lee County on looting charges were in the country illegally, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida’s Republican Governor made the announcement Tuesday...
US rent spikes most pressing in Sun Belt and the West
Rent spikes have developed in the Sun Belt and the West, a pattern clearly driven by local supply and demand issues, according to the latest analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. Florida continues to dominate the list of largest premiums and largest annual rent increases,...
Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez’s record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy over Jan. 6 actions
He's the first member of the group to admit to the charge stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Walker issues more blanket denials in first public event
The GOP Senate candidate, who supports a “no exceptions” ban on abortion, used a rally at a rural lumber mill to insist he never paid an ex-girlfriend to end a pregnancy.
33 Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, more expected to follow
(The Center Square) – To date, 33 Texas counties have declared an invasion in their county, in the state of Texas, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square.
Kari Lake’s Arizona campaign looks like nothing you’ve seen before
The Trump-aligned Republican’s non-traditional campaign represents a broader break from the old-line Republican Party.
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130K after troops turned away
The state of Florida will reimburse about $130,000 to the Indiana National Guard after some of its troops were called in to aid in Hurricane Ian efforts and then turned away.
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
Mainer living in FL tucks baby in plastic bin, recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
A Maine woman, who now lives in the Fort Myers area, ignored the mandatory evacuation orders, and was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin. Callie Brown grew up in Skowhegan. Her parents still live in Maine. Cell phone video captured their...
Educators skeptical of New Jersey's plan to ‘re-engineer’ student mental health program
“This was a purposeful, directed ambush,” said one school official.
Healey, Diehl and the Latino vote
COMMUNITY OUTREACH — Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are making their push for Latinos who constitute the state's second-largest ethnic bloc and who polls show are more concerned than most about their economic futures. Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor, embarked...
Beto O’Rourke Is Making His Last Stand in Texas
The former congressman and Democratic sensation is still trying to prove he can win statewide in his home state.
Hurricane Ian Leaves Caskets, Human Remains Exposed at Florida Cemetery in Storm’s Aftermath
After Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state, it destroyed homes, decimated businesses, and even took power away from over two million people. While the storm has had a tragic effect on the living, it’s also affected the deceased. According to reports, human remains of those laid to rest...
Florida Warns Alligators, Snakes and Bears Will Emerge During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is looking to be one of the worst storms Florida has ever seen, and officials are warning residents to be wary of displaced wildlife.
