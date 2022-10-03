ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 7

empath
3d ago

But most republicans don’t believe in climate change. This Hurricane isn’t going to change their minds. DeSantis won’t allow that.

Reply(3)
3
Related
POLITICO

Finally, some good California gas price news (really!)

THE BUZZ— OIL OPTICS: California is on track to see a drop in gasoline prices in the coming weeks, just as the world’s leading oil producers announced plans yesterday to cut production by 2 million barrels per day. It’s not so much that California is insulated from OPEC’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Three Hurricane Ian looters were ‘illegal aliens’

‘They should be prosecuted, but they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all.’. Three of four suspects arrested in Lee County on looting charges were in the country illegally, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Florida’s Republican Governor made the announcement Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

US rent spikes most pressing in Sun Belt and the West

Rent spikes have developed in the Sun Belt and the West, a pattern clearly driven by local supply and demand issues, according to the latest analysis by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. Florida continues to dominate the list of largest premiums and largest annual rent increases,...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez’s record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hannah Storm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Power Lines#Clean Water Act#Infrastructure#Chevron#Floridians#Post Hurrica
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
EPA
POLITICO

Healey, Diehl and the Latino vote

COMMUNITY OUTREACH — Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are making their push for Latinos who constitute the state's second-largest ethnic bloc and who polls show are more concerned than most about their economic futures. Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominees for governor and lieutenant governor, embarked...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy