Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
Dow rallies more than 1,500 points in two days as fear begins to fade
Is the worst really over on Wall Street? It's too soon to say. But stocks rose sharply again Tuesday following Monday's big rally.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly six decades.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens." But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession...
Stocks close lower again on Wall Street, still up for week
A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Wall Street crawls out of a brutal September
U.S. stocks kicked October off on a strong note Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed out their first three-quarter losing streak since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the Dow logged its first such span of losses since 2015. The benchmark S&P 500 index soared 2.6%, while...
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
Why a 2-Day Stock Market Rally Hasn't Killed the Bear Yet
It takes patience for long-term investors to find success.
Stock Market Today: Dow Ends up 765 as Wall Street Looks to Shake Off Brutal September
Stocks came roaring back on Monday as Wall Street started the new month, and quarter, on a more solid note, and also looked ahead to fresh economic data for signs of whether the Federal Reserve might soften its stance on tightening rates to combat inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
OPEC+ makes sharp production cut to boost prices; gasoline costs may rise
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers...
Wall St ends down as two-day rally fizzles on data, Fed message
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks closed lower on Wednesday, unable to sustain a late-day surge, after data showing strong U.S. labor demand again suggested the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
The US dollar has surged this year. The world's largest wealth manager explains why that dizzying rally isn't done yet.
Happy Friday, readers. Hallam Bullock here, reporting from London. There's a key US jobs report dropping at 8:30 a.m. today. It may seem like nonfarm payrolls have been a B-list macro datapoint since the Consumer Price Index has taken the spotlight all year, but the September report is of particular importance.
invezz.com
Stocks surge on same old story, but nothing has changed from previous
Renewed hope that Fed will pivot following jobs report and lower-than-expected rate hike in Australia. We have seen this time and time again this year, writes Dan Ashmore. Another day, another big stock market move off the back of hopes of a pivot from the Federal Reserve. Are you looking...
Motley Fool
Could Plunging Car Sales Spell Trouble for This Warren Buffett Stock?
Falling consumer demand caused CarMax to miss on earnings estimates, and the stock price plunged. Ally Financial is a top automotive lender and announces its earnings on Oct. 19. Ally's customer base could insulate it from some of the slowdown in the industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Yen's pain is far from over and poised for worst year since 1970 - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan's yen will recoup only a third of its big losses against the dollar in the coming year as the policy gap between the ultra-hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and the extremely dovish Bank of Japan is set to widen further, a Reuters poll found.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0