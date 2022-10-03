ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Markets Insider

A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens." But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession...
WDBO

Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
Markets Insider

Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist

Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
invezz.com

Stocks surge on same old story, but nothing has changed from previous

Renewed hope that Fed will pivot following jobs report and lower-than-expected rate hike in Australia. We have seen this time and time again this year, writes Dan Ashmore. Another day, another big stock market move off the back of hopes of a pivot from the Federal Reserve. Are you looking...
Motley Fool

Could Plunging Car Sales Spell Trouble for This Warren Buffett Stock?

Falling consumer demand caused CarMax to miss on earnings estimates, and the stock price plunged. Ally Financial is a top automotive lender and announces its earnings on Oct. 19. Ally's customer base could insulate it from some of the slowdown in the industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
