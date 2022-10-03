ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Community pays tribute as domestic violence homicides surge in Kent Co.

By Byron Tollefson
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

Anyone in an abusive relationship who needs help can call or text Safe Haven Ministries anytime at 616.452.6664.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County is on track this year to double the number of domestic violence homicides from the year before.

So far, there have been at least five domestic violence homicides in the county, with eight lives being lost.

Marissa Valdez, 24, was one of the lives cut short last year. In September of 2021, Valdez was shot and killed by her boyfriend. He is now spending decades in prison.

Valdez was four months pregnant.

For Marissa Valdez’s older brother, Jaymi Russell-Valdez, her loss has left a void he cannot fill.

“It’s the feeling of a missing piece inside of you,” he said. “It’s like a part of you is no longer there, that you’re constantly trying to find something to fill it. It’s a constant reminder of just how quickly a life could be there and then gone the next.”

Expert: ‘Critical gap’ in domestic assault response in Kent County
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M1LB_0iKZdCyT00
A vigil for domestic violence victims on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. (Oct. 3, 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mUgG_0iKZdCyT00
A vigil for domestic violence victims on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. (Oct. 3, 2022)

Monday night, Jaymi Russell-Valdez and his family took a stand against domestic violence. They honored Marissa Valdez and the more than 50 lives lost to domestic violence across Michigan over the last year.

The vigil at the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids was organized by the Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team. Bells rang as the name of each victim was read.

Co-organizer Tara Aday said domestic violence thrives in silence, which makes it so important to shine a light on the issue devastating families.

“This vigil keeps me grounded in the ‘why’ of this work,” Aday said. “It’s not just reading the names. It’s looking up and seeing the family of those that are very much still grieving and in pain. I think it centers us as a community that these are more than just names on the bridge.”

Aday said this year has been “especially devastating” for fatal and near-fatal domestic violence cases.

“To make change here in our community, we have to be willing to come together and explore how we can do things differently,” Aday said.

9 bullets, zero warning: Family blindsided when man killed pregnant girlfriend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hweWD_0iKZdCyT00
A sign is hung up on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

One potential change is on the horizon: creating a “domestic violence court” with dedicated attention to these cases.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker wants county commissioners to make it possible by approving money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It’s about trying to have a heightened probation, heightened services to the victim, probation for the defendant,” Becker said. “Trying to be much more like a treatment court where you really get into working with the defendant to try to cure the behavior if you can. Also, providing the support to the victim.”

In addition to providing resources for domestic violence victims, Becker said the idea is also about “keeping an eye on abusers” and making sure they “do what they’re supposed to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADCPP_0iKZdCyT00
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker speaks at a vigil for domestic violence victims on the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids. (Oct. 3, 2022)

Becker said DVCCRT has been working on the idea for four years now, but securing funding has been an issue. At the vigil, the prosecutor urged people to reach out to county commissioners about the idea.

The county commission’s next meeting is Oct. 14. Becker said he hopes there will be a final vote in November on the idea.

W MI sees two fatal domestic violence cases days apart

As a devastating year for domestic violence continues, this week the Blue Bridge will be lit with purple lights and filled with the names of those lost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdoPV_0iKZdCyT00
The Blue Bridge is lit by purple lights in honor of domestic violence victims during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (Oct. 3, 2022)

As he continues to mourn the loss of his sister, Jaymi Russell-Valdez said people should know they are never alone.

“Speak out,” he said. “Don’t hold back. Don’t be secluded and feel like you’re alone. Because I can promise you, you’re not. Your family and your friends are there for you. You have to take that step to speak. Don’t be afraid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LbSo_0iKZdCyT00

He also said that domestic violence cases are “usually behind closed doors.” That’s why he said it’s incredibly important to check in with your loved ones.

“Make sure that they’re OK,” he said. “Because a lot of the times we fight personal battles that we just don’t express to other people.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Related
MLive

Man accused in Portage double-fatal stabbing heading toward jury trial

KALAMAZOO, MI – A double-fatal stabbing stemmed from issues between a family and a daughter’s boyfriend, according to testimony. Three witnesses testified for more than an hour and a half Thursday, Oct. 6, in Kalamazoo County District Court during a preliminary examination for Nathaniel Fredric-Nikolas Doyle, 27, of Kalamazoo.
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Homicides#T Express#County Commission#Violent Crime#Kent Co#Safe Haven Ministries#Gran
MLive

Report of shooting at Muskegon home, police investigating

MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ray Street. Police responded to the area about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Details of the incident were not immediately available. The area is near Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street. More from...
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mibiz.com

Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root

Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Missing 13-year-old Plainfield Township girl found safe, man charged with kidnapping after bus trip across country

A missing 13-year-old West Michigan girl has been found safe, while authorities said Tuesday, they are charging a 19-year-old man with kidnapping. Whitehead said the girl had disappeared Sunday evening. Authorities say, they believed she voluntary left with 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who lives in New York. It is believed by...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy