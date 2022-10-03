ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New ‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer released, mysterious hero revealed

By Christine Samra
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5y88_0iKZdAD100

Marvel studios dropped the latest trailer for “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther” early Monday morning.

The over two-minute-long teaser shows the citizens of Wakanda mourning the death of King T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Golden Globe

The opening scene shows Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, holding the famous Black Panther helmet as others are dressed in white, honoring their late King.

The audience is then introduced to Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and his underwater kingdom. “They call him K’uk’ulkan. The feather serpent god” explained M’Baku, played by Winston Duke. “Killing him will risk eternal war.”

Toward the end of the action-packed trailer, a woman appears donning the Black Panther uniform with additional features. It’s a mystery as to who the female wearing the new catsuit is.

The trailer has racked up over 1.7 million views and counting on Marvel’s YouTube channel.

Marvel debuted the film’s first trailer back in July during San Diego Comic-Con.

“Wakanda Forever” is the first “Black Panther” film without Boseman, who died in 2020 from colon cancer.

“Wakanda Forever” hits theaters on Nov. 11.

