Hip-Hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash hosting free lecture at Pellissippi State

By Gregory Raucoules
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pellissippi State Community College will host hip-hop pioneer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Grandmaster Flash at an event free and open to the public later this week.

Grandmaster Flash will hold an audio and visual lecture and demonstration on Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Clayton Performing Arts Center on the college’s Hardin Valley Campus , located at 10915 Hardin Valley Road . The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Using two turntables equipped with live cameras, he will showcase how he helped make scratching and quick mix theory a staple of hip-hop and modern DJ performances. He also will show classic footage of his extensive record collection and treat the audience to some rare break beats, according to a release from the college.

“Student Engagement and Leadership caters to all our students, and this event targets nontraditional students but also will teach our traditional students the history of what they know today,” SEAL Coordinator Delnita Evans said. “So much of their music today is sampled from those that laid the foundation. Why not host the pioneer of what we know, love and continue to use in music today? If it weren’t for Grandmaster Flash, our TikTok sound bites wouldn’t be a thing.”

Considered one of the founding fathers of the genre, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five became the first rap group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

The group’s 1982 single, “The Message” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2012. The Grammy Hall of Fame recognizes recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old.

‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
Experience the Taste of Turkey Creek this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bon Appétit, y’all. Experience many flavors on Saturday, October 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. when the 8th annual Taste of Turkey Creek returns to the Pinnacle shopping center. Tickets are 25 dollars per person, and are expected to sell out. With...
Dr. Martha Buchanan to temporarily lead Knox County YWCA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A familiar face in Knox County has reappeared, but this time with a different organization. Dr. Martha Buchanan is back at work. “I’m excited to announce that I’ve joined the YWCA as the interim CEO,” said Buchanan. The announcement comes after CEO Rachel Haverkamp announced her resignation in order to spend […]
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Dollywood offers benefits for employees pursuing higher education

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood Parks & Resorts is offering benefits for current and future employees who want to further their education. Dollywood will now offer 100% of tuition, fees and books for any employee going to school. The education benefits package is available to all team members on the first day of their employment, according to Dollywood’s website.
