It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week. This is Kona, she's a 4-month-old terrier-cattle dog mix. She's an energetic puppy that loves people and other dogs. Kona would love to be in an active home with a backyard for her to play in and is wonderful with children. If you'd like to adopt KONA, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune park during the hours on your screen.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO