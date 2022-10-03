Read full article on original website
Bank of America settles lawsuit with Ambac Financial for $1.84 billion
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) and its related entities have agreed to pay Ambac Financial Group (AMBC.N) $1.84 billion in a lawsuit settlement, sending the bond insurer's shares up 8.6% premarket.
