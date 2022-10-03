ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressure on Gov. Cooper after Biden pardons thousands for possession of marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is facing pressure to address President Joe Biden’s announcement to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. On Thursday, Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
How to see if unclaimed NC property, money returned in 2022 is yours

North Carolina has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed property and money. You can find out if some of it's yours and claim it at www.nccash.com. North Carolina has more than a billion dollars in unclaimed property and money. You can find out if some of it's yours and claim it at www.nccash.com.
NC trooper, SUV involved in rollover Raleigh crash

A trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. A trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Jurors will consider death penalty for man charged in death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

WILSON, N.C. — A man who could face the death penalty following the fatal August 2020 shooting of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will appear in court Thursday. Darius Sessoms, 25, made his first appearance in court in May, where his lawyer asked for more time to review all the evidence in the case. The state will seek the death penalty against Sessoms, who was indicted by a grand jury for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by felon.
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, TENN. — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
21-year-old Fla. deputy killed in 'friendly fire'

21-year-old Blane Lane and three other deputies were serving a felony warrant when a woman in the home pointed a firearm at the deputies. Two deputies fired back, fatally shooting their colleague. 21-year-old Blane Lane and three other deputies were serving a felony warrant when a woman in the home...
