Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Marching Orabs hit high note in Sioux Falls
SHELDON—The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs finished fourth out of eight Class 2A schools Saturday, Oct. 1, in the preliminary round of the Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls, SD. The marching ensemble did not advance to the final performance round that evening, but band director Cliff St. Clair...
nwestiowa.com
New business teacher, classes at RVHS
ROCK VALLEY—Now fully incorporated in the enterprise, Nancy Dickmann is buying into her school’s investments. The new 6-12 business teacher had been a substitute in the Rock Valley School District since 2018. This is Dickmann’s first year as a full-time instructor, and she brought two new high school classes: entrepreneurship and digital media.
kiwaradio.com
2023 Orange City Tulip Court Selected
Orange City, Iowa — Orange City’s 2023 Tulip Court was elected on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Orange City Tulip Festival officials tell us that Tulip Court members for the 2023 Tulip Festival include Katelyn Huizenga, daughter of Aaron and Kim Huizenga; Amanda Hulstein, daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein; Elizabeth King, daughter of Don & Miranda King; Nevaeh Sampson, daughter of Brent and Teresa Sampson; and Kinzie Van Kekerix, daughter of Leroy and Jasey Van Kekerix.
nwestiowa.com
CTE Booster Club aids Sioux Center makerspace
SIOUX CENTER—A CTE Booster Club donation this summer completed the full wish list two Sioux Center Middle School science teachers had to enhance the school’s makerspace to be a better space for local students. Simply put, a makerspace is a place where students can make things. It’s a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Oct. 4 cross country
Girls team results: 1. MOC-Floyd Valley 53; 2. Sioux Center 66; 3. Unity Christian 73; 4. Cherokee 90; 5. Le Mars 126; 6. Spirit Lake 151; 7. Storm Lake 169; 8. Western Christian 174; 9. Sheldon 249. Top N'West Iowa finisher: 1. Katie Young (UC) 19:59. Boys team results: 1....
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
nwestiowa.com
Arvin Hoogendoorn, 81, Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Arvin J. Hoogendoorn, 81, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, under the care of his loving wife and family at his farm west of Rock Valley. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the First Christian Reformed Church of Rock Valley, with the Rev. Matthew Haan officiating.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden hires Coyle as chamber director
HAWARDEN—Julie Coyle has been named as the new director of the Hawarden Chamber of Commerce. Previously, Coyle worked as the West Sioux Elementary librarian. She also volunteers as the president of the Hawarden Arts Council. Coyle brings in a wealth of experience organizing events including the Labor Day Color...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kscj.com
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS TOUR OF HOMES TO RESUME
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUXLAND WILL RESUME ITS ANNUAL TOUR OF HOMES FUNDRAISER BY SHOWCASING FIVE HOMES IN THE WHISPERING CREEK AREA OF SIOUX CITY. JEFF CARLSON AND HIS WIFE RACHEL WILL OPEN THEIR HOME TO THE HOLIDAY BUS TOURS TO BENEFIT BIG BROTHERS AND SISTERS:. TOUR9 OC………A PART...
nwestiowa.com
HOGtoberFest
Hull to host annual barbecue competition on Oct. 8. Hull is about to go hog-wild. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the community will be hosting their annual HOGtoberFest celebration. HOGtoberFest will feature two main events, both of which invite people to get in touch with their adventurous side. The day starts...
nwestiowa.com
Youth pheasant hunts set in O'Brien County
REGIONAL—Pheasant hunting season in Iowa is around the corner, which means outdoors groups in O’Brien County are setting their sights on their annual rooster pheasant hunts for youth. O’Brien County Conservation will host the first youth pheasant hunt on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Crosbie Wildlife & Youth...
kiwaradio.com
George Little Rock Applies To War Eagle Conference
During its meeting on September 20th the George-Little Rock School District Board of Education gave the approval to its administrators to leave the Siouxland Conference by formally applying to be a member of the War Eagle Conference. The application has been sent and received by the War Eagle with acceptance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center approves 2nd Ave SE sidewalk
SIOUX CENTER—About four blocks of new sidewalk will create a safer route for students traveling to and from the Sioux Center Christian School. The Sioux Center City Council approved construction of the new sidewalk along Second Avenue Southeast, from Second Street Southeast to Sixth Street Southeast at its Monday meeting.
nwestiowa.com
Oct. 6 volleyball
Sioux Center def. Sheldon 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12 MOC-Floyd Valley def. Rock Valley 21-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-18 Central Lyon def. Sibley-Ocheyedan 26-28, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 West Lyon def. George-Little Rock 25-7, 25-15, 25-18 Boyden-Hull def. Okoboji 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 Hinton def. West Sioux 25-12, 25-9, 25-10 Gehlen Catholic def. MMCRU...
Siouxland community reacts to Tyson Foods announcement
Community leaders react as Tyson Foods announced plans to relocate its Dakota Dunes corporate office to its world headquarters in Arkansas.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
nwestiowa.com
Suicide prevention group recaps first year
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s first year of existence was filled with events that spread positivity to county residents while helping them discuss suicide and mental illness. County judicial mental health advocate Abby Wallin and emergency management agency coordinator Jared Johnson recapped the organization’s activities for...
nwestiowa.com
$5.4 million for new Sioux County bridge
ORANGE CITY—An aging bridge will be replaced after the Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved the low bid of $5.4 million at its Sept. 27 meeting. The bridge along 360th Street crosses the Rock River about 10 miles south and west of Rock Valley. At 574 feet long and 20 feet wide, it uses stoplights on the ends to limit traffic to one lane at a time.
KELOLAND TV
Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts
A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4
National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
Comments / 0