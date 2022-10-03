ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville program in need of candy donations for upcoming fall festival

By Octavia Johnson
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Knoxville after-school program for at-risk youth is asking the public to help donate candy for their upcoming event.

THRIVE is hosting an October fall festival where the youth will get the opportunity to trick-or-treat for Halloween .

The program is asking the public to donate chocolate and other candies at the THRIVE Main Campus at 1317 Connecticut Ave., Knoxville, Tenn .

The candy will also be used for games and prizes at the fall festival, including distributions to the campuses throughout Knoxville. Donations will be excepted through Oct. 27.

For more information or on how to donate candy, contact Holly Kizer at Holly@helpusthrive.com .

THRIVE is a faith-based program that blends educational activities with encouragement, excitement and fun, according to THRIVE’s website. They also partner with communities to pursue spiritual, emotional, academic and physical wholeness.

WATE

WATE

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

