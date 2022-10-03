ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesville, LA

Jonesville man arrested for inappropriate social media use to contact minors

By Aysha Decuir
 3 days ago
JONESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As part of an arrest warrant operation on September 29, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began investigating a non-compliant convicted sex offender. It was found after the subject was arrested that he had possibly engaged in lewd conversations on social media with a 13-year-old minor.

Forensic analysis of his cell phone was conducted as part of the investigation. After reviewing the data recovered from the device, detectives discovered that Roosevelt Cummings, 36, was unlawfully using seven social media and dating apps. Cummings is being charged with seven counts of Failure to Notify as a Sex Offender.

Numerous search warrants have not yet been returned in the case, so the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this subject is urged to contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318) 336-3525 or submit an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
