Jasper, GA

insidethegates.org

A Reimagined Oktoberfest Returns to Village Core on Saturday, Oct. 8

Oktoberfest, one of the most beloved events on the Big Canoe events calendar, is getting reimagined this year. Yes, there will be beer, Bavarian bites, and the unmistakable sounds of the accordion when Oktoberfest returns to the Village Core from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. But this time out, the gathering has been reconfigured to help participants avoid lines and more easily access the fun. Improved signage and the use of wristbands are designed to also improve the Oktoberfest experience.
BIG CANOE, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Coosa Valley Fair now open until Saturday

The Coosa Valley Fair has officially begun its 73rd season, marking not only the beginning of fall but also a week of fun activities for attendees throughout Northwest Georgia. The fair is open until Saturday and includes events like the Circus Incredible Show, Space Adventures Thrill Show, and the Miss...
ROME, GA
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
Big Canoe, GA
Georgia Health
Georgia Society
Jasper, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Last households at Forest Cove Apartments move out as city works to restore complex

ATLANTA — The last of the 200 households at the Forest Cove Apartments in Southeast Atlanta have officially moved out. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens initiated the move earlier this spring after Atlanta’s code enforcement unit conducted an investigation that found 150 violations of city code at the apartments. Officers found broken windows, open units, vacant units that were improperly boarded, damaged siding, abandoned, inoperable vehicles, severe overgrowth, burned buildings and areas of accumulated debris and trash.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
Bill Strickland
WGAU

Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette

It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WDEF

Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
DALTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple lane shutdowns on I-285 expected to cause 'traffic nightmare'

ATLANTA - You think driving along I-285 is bad now? It’s about to get a lot worse. Georgia Department of Transportation will close up to two lanes in each direction from Roswell Road to Ashford-Dunwoody for at least eight months. It's expected to create a traffic nightmare for those driving around the perimeter.
DUNWOODY, GA

