Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
Montrezl Harrell embarrassed himself against the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers now have a reason to see the Philadelphia 76ers more often thanks to Montrezl Harrell. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in their first preseason game. The Cavs best players teed off and most of them sat down to start the second half. Donovan Mitchell shot wonderfully, going 6-9 from the floor and 3-4 from three to finish with 18 points.
Lakers trade with Pacers more likely after latest Kyrie Irving rumor
The Los Angeles Lakers’ master plan this offseason seemingly was to reunite LeBron James with Kyrie Irving, who won a championship together in Cleveland in 2015-16. For a while, it looked like both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were going to be traded by the Nets. In the end,...
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Daily Sports Smile: Kevin Hart hilariously narrates his high school hoops highlights
There might be a lack of height, but there's no lack of laughs as Kevin Hart narrates his high school basketball highlights.
