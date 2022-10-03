Read full article on original website
Related
Pine Islanders say Lee County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest “Cajun Navy” hurricane volunteers
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Pine Island at 155 mph Tuesday, the “Things to do in Pine Island” Facebook page creators and administrators Jennifer and Kevin Russell knew they were going to be up all night making sure their friends and neighbors had a way to communicate and search out information.
Lee County Sheriff's Office takes to Facebook to debunk Ian-related rumors
Reports of deaths of adults and children at various facilities have been flatly denied by the LCSO social media team.
Collier County Sheriff makes 31 arrests for looting, breaking curfew
Police in Southwest Florida have announced the arrest of 31 individuals in the last four days for looting or suspicious activity after curfew.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies: 2 suspects burglarized Habitat for Humanity site in Port Charlotte, kicked K9
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday night after Charlotte County deputies say they helped steal materials from a Habitat for Humanity construction site and kicked the K9 that tracked them down. Odilio Miranda, 20, and an underage suspect face charges of grand theft, residential burglary, resisting arrest, and causing bodily harm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
State Agency Refutes Viral Rumor of Mass Child Deaths at Juvenile Detention Center
As with many major news events, the days following Hurricane Ian's catastrophic landfall on the southwest coast of Florida saw rampant misinformation swirl around the internet. After the Category 4 storm struck on September 28, packing winds of 150 mph and slamming Fort Myers and the surrounding area, conspiracy theories...
Threat to Gulf Coast High School as Collier County schools prepare to reopen.
A threat was made to Gulf Coast High School the day before Collier schools are scheduled to open after Hurricane Ian.
fox13news.com
Arrested looters in Fort Myers Beach were in US illegally, Lee County sheriff says: 'Not tolerating it'
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - Officials in Lee County, Florida, are warning that not all post-Hurricane Ian looters may get off as lucky as the jailed accused scavengers arrested earlier this week — some of whom are in the U.S. illegally. Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, and Valerie Celeste Salcedo...
flcourier.com
Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help
Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Man And Woman Arrested Out Past Curfew With Fentanyl And Crackpipe
Deputies remain on high alert for criminals and would-be criminals who have no business in areas heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian. According to deputies, two convicted felons are currently in our jail following their arrests yesterday for breaking the countywide emergency curfew in Collier County.
Lee County deputy rescues Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach
A deputy in Lee County rescued Galapagos tortoises on Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian's devastation.
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridanationalnews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces New Resources Available for Dunbar Community in Fort Myers
The Florida Division of Emergency Management deployed a 6,000 gallon mobile refueling station located at the Stars Complex 2980 Edison Ave., Fort Myers. The fueling station will remain at this address until 4 p.m. tomorrow. The Florida Division of Emergency Management has also delivered water and ice, which is available...
Missing Persons
We are currently searching for a missing person in your area. Please be on the lookout for TAHJON BURROWS, 17 years of age, BLACK, male, 5 FEET 11 INCHES, 115 LBS, BLACK HAIRS hair, BROWN EYES eyes. Last seen wearing BLACK TANK TOP AND GREEN SHORTS, last seen at ELAINE AVE N AND 32ND ST W, approximately 4 HOURS ago. If you have any information please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000. That’s 239-477-1000.
Politricks As Usual: Black South Florida Residents Say Hurricane Ian Relief Isn’t Readily Available In Their Neighborhoods
Black south Florida residents blast the state over hurricane relief efforts that leave their neighborhoods without resources or assistance
WINKNEWS.com
Power companies provide update on restoration efforts
Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
Bay News 9
President Biden visiting Fort Myers today, Accidental shot kills Polk deputy and homeowners seek next steps after Ian flooding
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It will be a cool morning with lows in the 50s north of Tampa Bay in our Northern Counties. Enjoy!. Expect more sunshine during the day with temperatures in the lower 80s for highs. Humidity will be low, and...
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 0