News On 6
Watch: Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair
What could be cuter than baby animals? More than 100 have been born this week at the Tulsa State Fair. The Birthing Center is at the Super Duty Arena on the fairgrounds. Each mama animal is bred in time to give birth at the fair so people can meet the baby animals. Inside the Aglahoma building at the fair, you'll see dozens of baby animals in their first few days of life.
Runners & Their Dogs Participate In 5K Charity Run
Dozens of people and even some dogs went on a run Saturday for a good cause. This is Parkside's "By Your Side" 5K and one-mile run at Mohawk Park. The charity run and walk raises money for Parkside's Patient Assistance Program for food, medicine and clothing. The event also had...
Vintage Market Days Coming To Tulsa Next Weekend
A special shopping event is coming to the Tulsa area next weekend. It’s called Vintage Market Days and brings together more than 100 local vendors that sell things like art, clothes and decor. This event also helps support a local nonprofit that helps recently incarcerated women. The founder of...
Tulsa Women's Wave March Defends Reproductive Rights
A women's march in Downtown Tulsa on Saturday aimed to defend women's reproductive rights. Women's Wave is a peaceful, nationwide march in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It's organized by local and national activist groups. Tulsa attendees marched from the Center of the Universe to the Tulsa...
Tulsa Botanic Garden To Host Family-Friendly Trick-Or-Treating Event
The Tulsa Botanic Garden is hosting a family-friendly trick-or-treating event on Thursday. The trail will have eight nature-themed stations giving out unique treats. The event is set to kick off on Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are $10 and tickets at...
Ascension St. John in Owasso Launches 'Team Birth Initiative'
Ascension St. John in Owasso is launching a new initiative to help women navigate their pregnancies and the labor and delivery process. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday morning with details.
NSU Partners With 'Indigenous Peoples Alliance Of Oklahoma For 'Indigenous Peoples Day' Event
Northeastern State University in Tahlequah is partnering with the 'Indigenous Peoples Alliance of Oklahoma' to host an annual 'Indigenous Peoples Day' event on Monday. The day will start with traditional games at Beta Field starting at two 2 p.m. The games will start at the top of each hour with an introduction, then a chance to play.
Drought Taking A Large Toll On Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers
The drought is having a terrible impact on farmers and ranchers across the state. It's even worse with the higher costs of everything else like fuel and feed. Farmers said hay and feed costs are nearly double what they have been, and drought during their busiest season of the year is making things a lot worse.
McLain High School Receives $50,000 To Help Community Recover From Shooting
TULSA, Okla. - McLain High School is getting $50,000 to support students and staff following last week's deadly shooting. News On 6's Grant Stephens showed us how the donation will be used.
Historic Firetruck On Display In Sperry
A historic fire truck is now on display in the town of Sperry. The truck has been in storage since 1998 and it's now being showcased for the community and visitors. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday with a look at what makes the truck so special.
Tractor-Trailer Loses Load Along I-35 Exit In OKC Metro
The exit from I-35 southbound to eastbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened after a crash blocked the roadway at approximately 1:03 p.m. Friday. A semitruck had rolled over on the curve, and scattered its cargo across the roadway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This is a developing story.
3 Cowboy Takeaways: OSU Beats Red Raiders 41-31 To Remain Unbeaten As Tough Stretch Looms
Spencer Sanders and the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0) played host to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday for Oklahoma State’s second conference game of the season. The Cowboys-Red Raiders series goes way back, with the first matchup coming in 1935 when Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 14-0.
New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow
The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
Man Accused Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police are investigating reports that a man beat a 14-year-old girl near Admiral and North Sheridan on Thursday. According to police, when they got to the area, the 14-year-old was uncooperative, ran away and kicked officers. Police say the juvenile also refused to identify the person accused of beating her.
29-Year-Old Man Dead After Fiery Crash In Tulsa On I-44, OHP Says
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash that happened Saturday evening. Troopers said Mitchell Agent was pronounced dead by the Tulsa Fire Department after crashing a 1968 GMC truck he was driving. OHP said Agent was driving westbound on I-44 at about 6:45...
Toddler In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car, TPD Investigating
Tulsa police are investigating after a young child was hit by a car in northwest Tulsa Thursday evening. According to police, the child ran out into traffic and was hit. The child was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver remained on scene and has been cooperative...
Man Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa
A man is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Police. Officers say the crash happened near East Pine Street and North Mingo Road. Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if the vehicle's driver was injured. This is a developing...
Federal Prosecutors: 8 Members Of A Drug Trafficking Organization Arrested
Federal prosecutors say eight members of a drug trafficking organization are in custody thanks to "Operation Dirt Stain" in Tulsa. The District Attorney for Oklahoma's Northern district says the two suspected leaders of the organization are still at large. This comes after a federal grand jury indicted 10 members of...
Wagoner County Woman Faces Charges After Shooting At 2 Hunters
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - A Wagoner County woman is facing charges after investigators said she shot at two hunters on public land, because she thought they were trespassing. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz spoke to one of the hunters who wants to make sure this doesn't happen again.
Burglary Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Police Following Chase
--- Claremore Police are investigating after officers shot a burglary suspect who escaped custody. The shooting happened on I-44, about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens was on the scene when police shot the suspect, Bobby Johnston. Johnston was being evaluated at a hospital in Claremore...
