WIBW
Scholarships open for K-State students to support public health workforce
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship opportunity has opened for K-State students who are part of the Master of Public Health program to help support the nation’s public health workforce. Kansas State University says a new grant will leverage its expertise in public health education to promote the...
WIBW
Stormont, Topeka Public Schools team up to give students head start on health care careers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A partnership between Stormont Vail and Topeka Public Schools is preparing high school seniors for a career after graduation, while also addressing the need for health care workers. Topeka West High School seniors Jason Fisher and Kayleigh Humphrey are part of the class. Both already had an...
WIBW
Nurse staffing agency honored with 2022 Best of Emporia Award
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia-based nurse staffing agency has been honored with a 2022 Best of Emporia Award. Next Level Nursing Solutions, LLC, says it has been chosen as the awardee for the 2022 Best of Emporia Award in the Nursing Agency category. It said the awards were held by the Emporia Award Program.
WIBW
TPS celebrate life-saving actions of two Stormont Vail officials
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools celebrated the life-saving actions of a couple of Stormont Vail officials at Thursday night’s district board meeting. The district said Carol Perry and Amy Kincade were on a career readiness panel at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) when a student suffered a medical emergency.
WIBW
K-State gifted another $4 million for agricultural research
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has been gifted $4 million for agricultural research following a $5 million gift the day before. Kansas State University says on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that the Kansas Soybean Commission has pledged $4 million to support its College of Agriculture’s innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. It said the investment will fund new facilities, renovations of current buildings and improvements in tech and equipment needed for interdisciplinary, cutting-edge research.
KVOE
Greenwood County placed into drought emergency following executive order by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued updated drought declarations across the state of Kansas as part of a recent executive order. Executive order 22-08 keeps all of Kansas’ counties either in watch, warning or emergency status. In the KVOE listening area, Lyon, Chase, Coffey and Morris counties are in a drought warning.
WIBW
Surprise grants of more than $60K awarded to Auburn-Washburn district teachers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $60,000 in surprise grants were handed out to several Auburn-Washburn teachers on Wednesday from Auburn-Washburn Public School Foundation’s “Prize Patrol.”. The Foundation visited a total of nine schools on Wednesday, October 5, to award 68 grants to the teachers, which equaled over...
WIBW
Washburn University to host Capital City Marching Band Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host the annual Capital City Marching Band Festival at Yager Stadium on Wednesday, October 5. The event, which will be held from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m., is open to the public and proceeds from admission will support the Washburn University band program. Adults will be charged $10 for entry, children will be charged $5, and children under the age of two are free.
WIBW
Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week - Taylor Rottinghaus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Shawnee Heights’ Taylor Rottinghaus. Taylor plays volleyball, basketball, and competes in track for the Thunderbirds. She also participates in National Honor Society, Stu-co, spirit club, math club and is a junior civitan. On top of it all, she maintains a 4.52 GPA.
kcur.org
KU Health System will merge with Olathe Health, affecting thousands of Kansas patients
Olathe Health will soon be part of the University of Kansas Health System. At a press briefing Wednesday morning, officials from Olathe Health and the University of Kansas Health System announced they had signed a letter of intent that will kick off negotiations between the two health care providers. The...
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. The Kansas Republicans bus tour kicked off in Topeka. This is the first of 27 stops over the next six days encouraging voters to vote red this Election Day.
WIBW
Stormont Vail drops mask requirement for most people
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday they will no longer require masks for patients, visitors, or team members. This change comes as part of the recently updated guidelines from the CDC, which recently removed the recommendation of universal masking in healthcare settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission.
WIBW
Stormont Vail to host final flu shot clinics in Topeka, Manhattan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail will hold two more flu clinics in Topeka and one in Manhattan. Stormont Vail Health says it will host two more adult drive-thru flu shot clinics in the Capital City. It said the clinics are meant for established patients who are 19 and older and have previously had a flu shot with no complications. Those dates are as follows:
WIBW
Construction of assisted living community on schedule in West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is on track for a new assisted living community in West Topeka. Shawnee County Commissioners approved construction on Cedarhurst of Topeka last year. 13NEWS got a look on Wednesday at the work completed so far at 17th and Urish. A spokesperson with Brahm’s Construction said...
WIBW
KU RB Daniel Hishaw Jr. to miss significant time
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In Sunday’s win over Iowa State, Running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. had to be be carted off the field on a stretcher. Head coach Lance Leipold said Hishaw Jr. would be out an ‘extended period of time’ Tuesday morning at his weekly press conference.
WIBW
K-State AD Gene Taylor proud of direction football program is headed
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With Kansas State ranked No. 20 in the country right now, it’s creating a good buzz around campus. 13 Sports talked with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor and he’s thrilled to see the football program excelling at a high level. “There was a lot...
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
WIBW
Riley County Police Department hosts annual night out
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The fourth annual Riley County night out for the community was held Tuesday in Manhattan’s city park. It was originally scheduled for August, but Riley County police chose an October date due to better weather conditions. RCPD said it gives the community an opportunity to interact with law enforcement while enjoying some good food. Besides the hamburgers, hot dogs, and chips RCPD offered the tactical team, drone team, and the different fire and emergency departments.
WIBW
Harvesters annual fundraiser set to return to Topeka after rebranding
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Food Network Four Good event is returning with a new name, format, and location. ‘Feastival’ is a two-day food and drink pop-up event that will be coming to Townsite Tower on October 21-22. The pop-up event will include a chef’s dinner, a family brunch...
