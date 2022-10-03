ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther, MI

Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2Rih_0iKZakc000

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County.

Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.

Comments / 2

Related
recordpatriot.com

Suspects in Luther bank robbery arraigned

LAKE COUNTY — Two suspects in the robbery occuring at the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther on Sept. 22, were arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 4. James Paul Phipps, 54, of Frasier, and Timothy Shane Fullerton, 34, of Luther, were both charged on count 1 of bank robbery, and count 2 of false report or threat of bomb or terrorism. Both counts are felonies, according to Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper.
LUTHER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police find homemade bomb, meth, guns during northern Michigan traffic stop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic stop last week in northern Michigan led police to a homemade bomb, meth, guns, and brass knuckles. According to Michigan State Police, troopers believed people in two vehicles were involved in a drug transaction in the parking lot of a business on Vance Road in Blair Township just after 6:50 p.m. Sept. 28. A passenger in one of the vehicles was recognized as a Buckley man named Vincent Patrick Kelly, a probation absconder with a warrant.
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Luther, MI
County
Lake County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
oceanacountypress.com

Police news, Oct. 4, 2022.

Police news, Oct. 4, 2022. The following is recent police activity in Oceana County:. Michigan State Police: a 62-year-old Mears man was arrested for domestic violence and a warrant around noon, 3000 block of Ridge Road, Golden Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. Oceana County Sheriff’s Office:...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#State Bank#Bank Teller#Baldwin Community Schools
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County

Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

MAPPED: Indecent exposure incident reported in latest Manistee blotter

MANISTEE — The following calls were made to the Manistee City Police Department from Sept. 17-27. All calls may not be reported and it is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Mapped locations are approximate and based on the nearest intersection or block. Sept. 17. • Breaking and entering...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

House Fire in Big Rapids Kills One Person

One person has died due to a house fire in Big Rapids, according to the Big Rapids City Fire Department. On Oct. 1 around 6:50 p.m. the firefighters from the Big Rapids City Fire Department were sent to a house fire on 190th Avenue. The person who called in the fire says the house was on fire and one person was trapped inside, according to the fire department.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9&10 News

The Boardman River Flood a Decade Later

All hands were on deck Saturday, October 6, 2012, where crews were removing the Brown Dam. Crews used a dewatering structure to lower water levels steadily. The plan was to lower the 20 feet of water slowly, taking up to a month. But when a malfunction occurred and all the...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Over 100-year-old Manistee business closes up shop

MANISTEE — A Manistee-area mainstay closed its doors for a final time last week. After over a century operating in Manistee County, Communicraft, a print shop and UPS/Fed Ex shipping point, closed permanently on Sept. 30. Communicraft provided commercial printing, signs, packaging and shipment to the Manistee area, according...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy