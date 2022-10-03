60-year-old man loses control of vehicle, truck catches on fire on Hwy 165

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Louisiana State Police Troop D (LPS) was on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old man on U.S. Hwy 165.

Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 2, stated LSP.

Police stated that Reeves was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle while attempting to enter the on-ramp of I-10 West.

The vehicle traveled off the road and hit many traffic signs before hitting a guardrail. After the impact, the truck became airborne and struck a concrete bridge support column, which caused the truck to catch on fire, stated LPS.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

This crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.