Fort Wayne, IN

10/3 Inside The Zone – Week Eight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A classic clash between Snider at Bishop Dwenger will headline the Highlight Zone this Friday as Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down what we’ll see in week eight in the latest edition of “Inside The Zone.”

The Panthers (6-1) are ranked no. 1 in 5A in the state’s latest IFCA poll, while the Saints (5-2) are ranked no. 8.

Other topics discussed include Columbia City hosting Leo, and Eastside and Angola looking to clinch th NECC’s small and big division title, respectively.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!

