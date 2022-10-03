ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

I-30 Bridge demolition requires temporary closure of Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The newest phase of the 30 Crossing project requires a street closure for several days.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that demolishing the old Interstate Bridge between North Little Rock and Little Rock will require Riverfront Drive between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock to close. Weather permitting, the closing will take place from 6 p.m. Oct. 5 to 5 a.m. Oct. 8, the announcement stated.

Access to the Riverfront RV park will remain open, ARDOT stated.

Per ARDOT, during the closure of westbound Riverfront Drive, traffic will detour north to Pine Street, west on Broadway Street and south on Poplar Street. Eastbound drivers will detour north on Poplar Street, east on Broadway Street and south on Riverfront Drive.

Areas close to the interstate may get noisy during demolition, ARDOT stated.

Updates will be available on iDriveArkansas.com .

Operation Clean Sweep planned for areas off of Malvern Avenue

The City’s fourth Operation Clean Sweep of 2022 is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 28, to include approximately 425 address points on Cones Road and Ridgeway Street, between Malvern Avenue and Stacy Street. Operation Clean Sweep is the City’s three-week, multi-departmental, concentrated cleanup effort in targeted...
