Read full article on original website
Related
kclu.org
New book tells forgotten story of Santa Barbara woman who ordered killing of daughter-in-law
It’s a brutal crime with a terrible twist that’s all but forgotten today. But, in the 1950’s, it made national headlines, and rocked Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. A pregnant nurse is kidnapped from her Santa Barbara apartment, and murdered. Her mother in law is arrested, and she and the two men she hired to commit the crime are convicted, and executed.
Santa Barbara Independent
Esteemed Scholar and Historian Daina Ramey Berry Joins UCSB
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. One quarter shy of an economics degree from UCLA, Daina Ramey Berry took a course that would change her academic trajectory — and shape her career. It was a class in African American history, a subject Berry knew...
Santa Barbara Independent
COVID Numbers Are Down, Bringing a New Normal to Santa Barbara
The good news is that the numbers of COVID tests, positive cases, and people hospitalized are dropping throughout Santa Barbara County. By statewide standards, the county qualifies in the “low” tier. Accordingly, restrictions are being relaxed and more signs of a return to a time before COVID are beginning to appear. For example, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office has reinstated visitation at the county jail. And after a 30-month hiatus, the 560 members of the Jehovah’s Witness community have announced that they will resume their door-knocking efforts to spread the word within Santa Barbara city limits, adding that they supported the wearing of masks and vaccinations throughout the COVID pandemic, as it reflected the sacredness with which they regard life and the love they have for their neighbors. In the meantime, county supervisors voted to spend an additional $30,000 on a public information contract to keep the county website and dashboard with COVID factoids operating.
Santa Barbara Independent
From the Family of Lady Ridley-Tree
We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy in the way that brands come to identify the thing — to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County Reporter
VC agencies aim to build more affordable housing even as the need continues to grow
Celia Zavala and her young daughter shared a cramped two-bedroom apartment with Zavala’s sister and brother-in-law for many years, and dreamed of improving their living situation. Zavala spent four years on a public housing waiting list before getting the green light to move into a two-bedroom unit on Flint Street in West Ventura, owned by the Ventura Housing Authority, about a dozen years ago when Zavala’s daughter was 15 years old.
Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites
SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California. You can watch the launch live in the player below: According to Starlink, the instantaneous launch window is at 4:10 p.m. PT. In previous launches, we've had residents around the Coachella Valley spot the satellites in the sky. One The post Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
Santa Barbara Independent
A Home With a Secret Garden
Standing on the sidewalk in front of the charming white picket fence at 317 West Micheltorena Street, there is little indication of the lush foliage that inhabits much of the home’s backyard. The yard was bare when Grace and Woodie Wilde (pronounced WILL-dee) bought the house in the mid-1980s. Little by little, and on a tight budget, they filled the backyard with many species of plants that thrive in our climate. Sitting on a small bench amid the greenery, it’s possible to imagine you are in a tropical forest. Another small home — a former carriage house — is located at the back of the 200-foot-deep property and is accessed by an alley that extends to Castillo Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Nexus
Court declines to convict former SBCC student for rape, gives 90 day jail sentence
Warning: This article contains graphic content relating to sexual assault. The Santa Barbara Superior Court convicted a former Santa Barbara City College student — put on trial following initial felony charges of sexual assault — of three misdemeanor counts at his sentencing hearing held on Sept. 26. Peyton...
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local doctors in Santa Barbara are raising awareness on how to detect early signs of sepsis. Doctors at Cottage Hospital say sepsis is the body’s response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. In other words, it’s your body’s overwhelming response to an infection. Dr. Edward The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: ER doctors encouraging community to learn signs of sepsis appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
'Mission accomplished!': Successful Firefly mission from Vandenberg is first of 'many, many more ahead'
Firefly Aerospace successfully launched its Alpha 2 rocket into a fog-shrouded sky Saturday at 12:01 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The rocket carried and deployed three satellites to low-Earth orbit, an indelible feat that marks a second launch attempt for the young aerospace company. A test flight of its Alpha 1 vehicle from the Central Coast last September failed due to the premature shutdown of one of the booster's four main engines, according to reports.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Move to Banning Natural Gas
By a 3-2 majority, the county supervisors took the first step toward banning the use of natural gas in new residential and commercial developments in hopes of lessening the county’s cumulative greenhouse-gas footprint. Natural gas used for cooking and heating, the supervisors were told by their sustainability experts, accounts for fully one-third of the county’s carbon emissions, and natural gas — methane — is 25 times more environmentally destructive when it comes to climate change. There was considerable debate by dueling public stakeholders, but the outcome was never in doubt. The supervisors’ action puts the county on track to get ahead of new state rules and regulations soon to take effect, but only by a few years. The real fight will be over possible exemptions. Andy Caldwell of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture & Business asked that agricultural operations be exempt. Activists with a host of environmental organizations argued there was little time left for the supervisors to act, given the pace of climate change. Natural gas, they noted, increased asthma in young children by 40 percent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Hillside House Reveals 168 Unit Mixed-Use Housing Project at Garden Party
On September 25, Hillside House (HH) hosted a garden party friend-raiser to introduce the nonprofit, which is a residential facility for 59 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), to more community members and to share more details about its plan for a 168-unit integrated, mixed-abilities development on its property.
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara, Ventura to keep streets closed, outdoor dining open through at least 2024
Lower State Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic for at least two more years, and restaurants will likely start paying for their outdoor dining “parklets,” according to new requirements recently adopted by the Santa Barbara City Council. In the tri-county area, only the cities of Santa Barbara...
onscene.tv
Active Shooter Fires Rounds Near Officers | Ventura
10.06.2022 | 12:30 AM | VENTURA – A Ventura PD officer on patrol in the area of N Olive St and Mission Ave reported that an unknown subject had fired a shot near his patrol vehicle. Officers saturated the area and initiated methodical search of the immediate area with...
Santa Barbara Independent
CAMA’s Worldly Classical Music Parade Begins, at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre
To suggest an arc of continuity in terms of Santa Barbara’s recent cultural life, a highlight of the year so far in classical music came when the revered maestro Sir Simon Rattle appeared last spring, leading his current orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra. That Granada evening, presented by CAMA (Community Arts Music Association) and Music Academy of the West, set a high bar for symphonic majesty and celebrity in the 805.
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
Santa Maria Police Department awarded a $340k Grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety
The Santa Maria Police Department was awarded a $340,000.00 grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on the roads. The post Santa Maria Police Department awarded a $340k Grant to deter unsafe behaviors and increase road safety appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting ex-wife, another man with blunt object in Thousand Oaks
A man suspected of assaulting his ex-wife and another man with a blunt object in Thousand Oaks over the weekend was arrested Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday when Thousand Oaks police responded to a local hospital regarding two people who needed medical attention after being attacked, the Ventura County Sheriff’s […]
SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday afternoon
SpaceX announced that it will launch 52 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday during the back-up launch window starting at 4:35 p.m. The post SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0