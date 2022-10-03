Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Related
Man accused of torturing dogs, sharing video online
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of producing videos of dogs being tortured is facing multiple charges. He faces four counts of creation of animal crush videos and four counts of distribution of animal crush videos – all seven-year felonies. The incidents occurred between Nov. 16, 2020, and April 22, 2022, in Kent County, the federal indictment said.
Man gets minimum 22 years prison for fatal shooting in Walmart parking lot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to a minimum 22 years in prison for killing another man in a Walmart parking lot over what police described as a domestic situation. Tyray Holliday was sentenced to 20-30 years in prison for second-degree murder in the death of...
Lockdown lifted at schools after police arrest car theft suspect in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, MI – Some area schools were placed in a lockdown Thursday morning as officers from multiple agencies searched the area for a suspect in a car theft. Lockdowns at those schools, which police did not identify, have since been lifted, according to a news release from Norton Shores Police Department.
Report of shooting at Muskegon home, police investigating
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ray Street. Police responded to the area about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Details of the incident were not immediately available. The area is near Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street. More from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toddler overdoses on anti-depressant drugs, parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
KENTWOOD, MI -- Parents of a Kentwood toddler have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after their 17-month-old son fatally overdosed on anti-depressant. Kyle Aaron Wood, 27, and Hope Christine Marshall, 26, were arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Kentwood District Court.
Bus drivers play ‘hero’ role after boy, 2, abandoned on roadside by car thief
KENTWOOD, MI -- Two bus drivers are being lauded for helping a family get their 2-year-old boy back after the child was left abandoned on a roadside by a car thief. “They are heroes. They deserve all the credit,” Kelloggsville Public Schools Transportation Director Kristin Nickelson said about the two bus drivers.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Thief steals vehicle with 2-year-old inside, drops child by road side
KENTWOOD, MI -- A thief stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old inside early Tuesday in Kentwood, but soon after left the child along a road side. The child was not harmed and quickly reunited with the parents. Kentwood police responded about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 to the area of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Driver in fatal crash had empty bottle of vodka on the dashboard, records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police found a large empty bottle of vodka inside a driver’s vehicle moments after he rear-ended another vehicle and allegedly caused a fatal crash, court records show. A 54-year-old woman from New Mexico, Clarissa Duran, was killed in the crash on the East Beltline.
Ottawa County expungement clinic offers help clearing criminal records
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - People who need help getting old criminal convictions set aside can attend an expungement clinic the Ottawa County Public Defenders Office is hosting Oct. 28. Expungement clinics provide people an opportunity to begin the legal process of removing eligible felony and misdemeanor criminal convictions from their...
Grand Rapids area election worker admitted using USB drive in poll book device: court records
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 68-year-old Grand Rapids area election worker charged with two felonies has allegedly admitted using a USB drive to access an election-related machine, court records show. MLive is not naming the man pending his Oct. 17 arraignment. Kent County election officials said the man was seen...
Woman killed in Muskegon County crash
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A 68-year-old Fruitport Township woman died Tuesday, Oct. 4, in a crash. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash, reported at 4:48 p.m., involved a collision with a semi-tractor trailer at Heights Ravenna Road and Brooks Road, Fruitport Township police said. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father-son duo opens Kurdish restaurant in East Grand Rapids
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For Grand Rapidians looking to try out a new cuisine, a pizzeria on Wealthy Street could be just the ticket. Pera Pizzeria, at 2224 Wealthy St. SE, is a Kurdish restaurant run by a father-son duo. The location was formerly Rose’s Express. Owner Guney Tosun has partnered up with his father, Ali Tosun, the former head chef at Zeytin’s in Ada, to create the new restaurant.
Baby’s injuries were caused by ‘a blow to the head,’ medical examiner testifies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids man will head to trial after being bound over on charges alleging he was responsible for his 2-month-old son’s death. The cause of the child’s death, according to a medical examiner, was a “blow to the head,” the doctor testified in court.
Grand Rapids wedding venue owners who say they won’t host LGBTQ marriage events get civil infraction
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has issued a civil infraction against a new wedding venue in the city whose owners have said they won’t host marriage ceremonies for same-sex or transgender couples. In filing the civil infraction, city officials said in a prepared statement that the venue...
Hearing set in crash that killed, injured Make-A-Wish bicyclists
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge set a Nov. 10 hearing to determine if Mandy Marie Benn should stand trial on charges in the traffic deaths of two Make-A-Wish bicyclists. Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said Wednesday, Oct. 5, that Benn, 42, of Ionia, would undergo a preliminary examination next month in a late July crash that killed Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Rapids firehouse turned into hip housing, and yes, they kept the fire pole
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- A unique property recently hit the market on the westside of Grand Rapids. The multi-unit property originally housed the GRFD Engine No. 8 back in the early 1900s. The home, located at 40 Lexington Ave. NW and listed for $899,999, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes...
Person dies in Big Rapids house fire
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI – A resident died in a weekend house fire in Big Rapids, firefighters said. Her name has not been released.
Kent County clerk objects to MyPillow founder’s demand for 2020 election records
KENT COUNTY, MI – County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons has asked a federal judge to quash a subpoena by Mike Lindell, founder of MyPillow, for 2020 election records in his defense of a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. Lindell, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump,...
5 school districts in need of operating cash renewals on Nov. 8 ballot in Kent, Ottawa counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - There are a total of five school districts requesting operating millage renewals to fund day-to-day operations on the Nov. 8 general election ballots in Kent and Ottawa counties. Public schools periodically ask voters to approve an 18-mill levy on non-homestead property to receive their full foundation...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0