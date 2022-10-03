ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man accused of torturing dogs, sharing video online

KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of producing videos of dogs being tortured is facing multiple charges. He faces four counts of creation of animal crush videos and four counts of distribution of animal crush videos – all seven-year felonies. The incidents occurred between Nov. 16, 2020, and April 22, 2022, in Kent County, the federal indictment said.
Report of shooting at Muskegon home, police investigating

MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ray Street. Police responded to the area about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Details of the incident were not immediately available. The area is near Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street. More from...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Woman killed in Muskegon County crash

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A 68-year-old Fruitport Township woman died Tuesday, Oct. 4, in a crash. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash, reported at 4:48 p.m., involved a collision with a semi-tractor trailer at Heights Ravenna Road and Brooks Road, Fruitport Township police said. The...
Father-son duo opens Kurdish restaurant in East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For Grand Rapidians looking to try out a new cuisine, a pizzeria on Wealthy Street could be just the ticket. Pera Pizzeria, at 2224 Wealthy St. SE, is a Kurdish restaurant run by a father-son duo. The location was formerly Rose’s Express. Owner Guney Tosun has partnered up with his father, Ali Tosun, the former head chef at Zeytin’s in Ada, to create the new restaurant.
Hearing set in crash that killed, injured Make-A-Wish bicyclists

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge set a Nov. 10 hearing to determine if Mandy Marie Benn should stand trial on charges in the traffic deaths of two Make-A-Wish bicyclists. Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said Wednesday, Oct. 5, that Benn, 42, of Ionia, would undergo a preliminary examination next month in a late July crash that killed Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.
