EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For Grand Rapidians looking to try out a new cuisine, a pizzeria on Wealthy Street could be just the ticket. Pera Pizzeria, at 2224 Wealthy St. SE, is a Kurdish restaurant run by a father-son duo. The location was formerly Rose’s Express. Owner Guney Tosun has partnered up with his father, Ali Tosun, the former head chef at Zeytin’s in Ada, to create the new restaurant.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 33 MINUTES AGO