Orlando, FL

click orlando

Deputies identify Marion County man as missing endangered

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced that a Marion County man was missing endangered Thursday evening, urging people to be on the lookout. George Bastian, 56, was last seen leaving his home at 12589 SE 80th Ave. in Summerfield on Sept. 29, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian killed, 5 injured in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed and five other people were injured in an Orange County crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of 23rd Street and South Nashville Avenue in Orlando at about 5:42 p.m. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
fox35orlando.com

Pedestrian killed, several injured in Orlando crash involving car, truck

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. The crash occurred at the intersection of 23rd Street and S Nashville Ave. in Orlando. The crash involved a 2016 Nissan Altima, a 2009 Dodge Ram, and four pedestrians....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando thrill ride where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death earlier this year is being taken down, according to a statement from the attraction’s operator. The Slingshot Group released a statement on Thursday on its plans for the more than 400-foot attraction after...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

$5,000 reward offered for info on Orange County homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information regarding the homicide of a man Monday afternoon. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 6900 block of Silver Star Road following a shooting. The victim, Louvens Joseph, was transported to the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Central Florida Deputy Shot and Killed While Serving Warrant

A 21-year-old deputy in central Florida was killed early Tuesday morning while serving a felony drug warrant. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the shooting took place in Polk City around 3 a.m., when the deputy was one of four responding to a failure to appear on a felony meth warrant. "They...
POLK CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate

A woman was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages. Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock, 36, of Ocala, was driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and handed the police office a Florida identification card. A check with dispatch confirmed her license had been suspended. It also revealed she has six convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2010 and as recently as 2021.
OCALA, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida man uses baby as shield against police officers

(WSVN) - A Florida man was stopped by officers after he kidnapped a child. Tense moments were caught on camera when Flagler County deputies confronted a man who used his own child as a human shield. Officials said 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner is being accused of abducting the 1-year-old...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’

A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect with history of drug arrests taken into custody by Wildwood police

An Oxford man with a history of drug arrests was taken into custody by Wildwood police after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Tommie Lee McCray, 56, was driving a gold 2008 Kia Optima when he was pulled over Wednesday in the 100 block of Lee Street after a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL

