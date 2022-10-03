Read full article on original website
WESH
Officials: Orange County woman stabbed sister to death for flirting with boyfriend via video game
AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County have identified a victim of a homicide that occurred on Sept. 26. Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. where they said they found a woman stabbed to death.
click orlando
15-year-old arrested after attacking St. Cloud High School resource officer, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday after attacking a resource officer at St. Cloud High School who was trying to break up a fight between two boys, according to the Osceola County school district. Police said the incident occurred at the 2000 19th St. campus...
click orlando
Deputies identify Marion County man as missing endangered
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced that a Marion County man was missing endangered Thursday evening, urging people to be on the lookout. George Bastian, 56, was last seen leaving his home at 12589 SE 80th Ave. in Summerfield on Sept. 29, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Pedestrian killed, 5 injured in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed and five other people were injured in an Orange County crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of 23rd Street and South Nashville Avenue in Orlando at about 5:42 p.m. [TRENDING:...
fox35orlando.com
click orlando
Orlando FreeFall coming down after 14-year-old boy fell to his death
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando thrill ride where a 14-year-old boy fell to his death earlier this year is being taken down, according to a statement from the attraction’s operator. The Slingshot Group released a statement on Thursday on its plans for the more than 400-foot attraction after...
WESH
$5,000 reward offered for info on Orange County homicide
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information regarding the homicide of a man Monday afternoon. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 6900 block of Silver Star Road following a shooting. The victim, Louvens Joseph, was transported to the...
dotesports.com
Woman confesses to killing sister for flirting with her boyfriend on VALORANT
A woman in Florida has admitted to stabbing and killing her younger sister after supposedly learning her sister flirted with her boyfriend on VALORANT, according to a report from The Orlando Sentinel and The Daily Mail. Fatiha Marzan, 21, reportedly stabbed her younger sister Sayma Marzan, 20, multiple times in...
click orlando
Detectives searching for man who attempted to abduct girl at Umatilla bus stop
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County detectives are seeking information on a man who attempted to force a girl into a car at an Umatilla bus stop nearly two weeks ago. Deputies said they responded to the attempted abduction at 14000 block of 202nd Terrace around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
NBC Miami
Central Florida Deputy Shot and Killed While Serving Warrant
A 21-year-old deputy in central Florida was killed early Tuesday morning while serving a felony drug warrant. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the shooting took place in Polk City around 3 a.m., when the deputy was one of four responding to a failure to appear on a felony meth warrant. "They...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested on felony charge after traffic stop near Boone Gate
A woman was arrested on a felony charge after a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages. Kemishia Tahmayo Braddock, 36, of Ocala, was driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She admitted she did not have a valid driver’s license and handed the police office a Florida identification card. A check with dispatch confirmed her license had been suspended. It also revealed she has six convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2010 and as recently as 2021.
2 people arrested following shooting involving Winter Haven officer
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two people are in custody following a shooting involving a Winter Haven police officer at around 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release. The first officer that arrived at a home on Kings Pond Avenue was speaking with a...
WSVN-TV
Florida man uses baby as shield against police officers
(WSVN) - A Florida man was stopped by officers after he kidnapped a child. Tense moments were caught on camera when Flagler County deputies confronted a man who used his own child as a human shield. Officials said 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner is being accused of abducting the 1-year-old...
3 charged with murder after Polk County shooting, officials say
"The Mercedes was soon identified, and that lead to the identification of Felix Jomar Agosto Velazquez," the sheriff's office said.
villages-news.com
Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’
A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
Sumter corrections officer accused of brandishing gun during love triangle dispute
A 42-year-old corrections officer is accused of showing a firearm during an argument with his estranged wife’s on-and-off boyfriend in the Leesburg home where all three live. Shawn Justin Williams was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after the incident, which happened shortly...
Polk deputy, 21, killed by friendly fire while serving warrant
Sheriff Grady Judd said the deputy who was shot and killed while serving a felony search warrant early Tuesday morning appears to have been shot by another member of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
click orlando
‘Everything is damaged:’ Osceola County family of 10 struggles after losing home to Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County family is struggling to stay afloat after Hurricane Ian passed through, flooding the family’s home in the process. It was difficult for Leanne Criswell to hold back tears as she looked at her Kissimmee home, which she had dreamed about having with her husband Kenneth Williams and eight children.
villages-news.com
Suspect with history of drug arrests taken into custody by Wildwood police
An Oxford man with a history of drug arrests was taken into custody by Wildwood police after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Tommie Lee McCray, 56, was driving a gold 2008 Kia Optima when he was pulled over Wednesday in the 100 block of Lee Street after a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registration had expired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
