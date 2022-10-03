ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor

A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
POLITICS
BBC

Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97

The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Dodds
Person
Mark Drakeford
BBC

St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country

Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
RELIGION
BBC

Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim

A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liz Truss promises legislation to ‘make sure no European judge can overrule us’

Liz Truss has promised that legislation will be written up to ensure that "no European judge can overrule us" as the government takes "decisive action" to strengthen the UK's borders. In a nod to Suella Braverman, the prime minister said the "brilliant" home secretary would bring such legislation forward, but she did not, however, elaborate on what exactly it will be. Speaking during her first Conservative conference in Birmingham, Ms Truss also said the government would be " beefing up our border force" and "expanding the Rwanda scheme."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Conservative Senedd#Bbc Radio Wales Drive#Scottish
BBC

Record number of nurses quitting the NHS

Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
BBC

Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat

An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
SOCIETY
BBC

CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales departure for repairs delayed

The departure of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to Scotland for repairs has been delayed. The £3bn warship broke down off the Isle of Wight in August as it headed to the US from Portsmouth Naval Base. Inspections by divers and engineers found that the...
MILITARY
BBC

Enagh Lough: RoSPA asked to advise on safety after teenagers' deaths

Five weeks after the deaths of two teenagers at Enagh Lough, a council has agreed to ask an accident prevention group to examine safety at the site. Sixteen-year-old friends Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at the lough in August. The mayor of Derry City and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Hillsborough disaster: Independent review held into pathology failings

An independent review examining failures in pathology at the original Hillsborough disaster inquests is under way, the Home Office has said. The review is considering what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. It was aimed at...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy