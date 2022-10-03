ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, on Sept. 28, 1999, an unidentified body was found in a creek behind 8325 Mace Street in the Manassas area.

Fairfax Police looking for missing woman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nbgi_0iKZZqC900
A composite image (left) led to the identification of a body found in 1999 in Prince William County as 62-year-old Johannes Anthonius DeHart, who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands. (Photo: Prince William Police)

A composite was made and the body was eventually identified as having belonged to 62-year-old Johannes Anthonius DeHart, a Dutch tourist who entered the United States in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 17, 1999.

An autopsy revealed that DeHart died from blunt force trauma. Anyone with information related to DeHart’s death, which is being investigated as a murder cold case, is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
MANASSAS, VA
WHSV

Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
ffxnow.com

Three dead after vehicle crashes in Tysons and Fort Belvoir, FCPD says

(Updated at 9:45 p.m.) Three more people were killed on Fairfax County roads this morning, police reported. Eastbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) remains partly shut down in Tysons after two people died in a single-vehicle crash at Chain Bridge Road, the Fairfax County Police Department said shortly before 5:30 a.m.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
NBC Washington

2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police

Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
TYSONS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Murder#Dutch#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
WHSV

2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
EDINBURG, VA
WUSA9

Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy