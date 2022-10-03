Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, on Sept. 28, 1999, an unidentified body was found in a creek behind 8325 Mace Street in the Manassas area.

A composite image (left) led to the identification of a body found in 1999 in Prince William County as 62-year-old Johannes Anthonius DeHart, who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands. (Photo: Prince William Police)

A composite was made and the body was eventually identified as having belonged to 62-year-old Johannes Anthonius DeHart, a Dutch tourist who entered the United States in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 17, 1999.

An autopsy revealed that DeHart died from blunt force trauma. Anyone with information related to DeHart’s death, which is being investigated as a murder cold case, is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000.

