ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GZXF_0iKZZmuT00

NEW YORK (AP) — Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle.

The report also found that the large banks that partly own Zelle have been reluctant to compensate customers who have been victims of fraud or scams. For instance, less than half of the money customers reported being sent via Zelle without authorization was being reimbursed.

Warren, D-Massachusetts, a long-time critic of the big banks, requested data on fraud and scams on Zelle from seven banks starting in April. The report cites data from four banks that tallied 192,878 cases worth collectively $213.8 million in 2021 and the first half of 2022 where a customer claimed they had been fraudulently tricked into making a payment. In only roughly 3,500 cases did those banks reimburse the customer, the report found.

Further, in the cases where it’s clear funds had been taken out of customers’ accounts without authorization, only 47% of those dollars were ever reimbursed.

Since being launched in June 2017, Zelle has become a popular way for bank customers to send money to friends and family. Almost $500 billion in funds were sent via Zelle in 2021, according to Early Warning Services, the company that operates Zelle.

When will the Social Security Administration announce the COLA increase for 2023?

Zelle is the banking industry’s answer to the growing popularity of peer-to-peer payment services like PayPal, Venmo and the Cash App. The service allows a bank customer to instantaneously send money to a person via their email or phone number, and it will go from one bank account to another. More than 1,700 banks and credit unions offer the service. But the service has also grown more popular with scammers and criminals. Once money is sent via Zelle, it requires a bank’s intervention to attempt to get that money back.

The cases of growing fraud and scams at Zelle have been highlighted in previous news reports, including two by The New York Times. But those stories cited mostly anecdotal evidence. Early Warning Services has previously said that 99.9% of all transactions happen without complaints of fraud or scams. A group of Democratic senators asked for usage data on Zelle after the report in The New York Times.

Banks are required under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act to repay customers when funds are illegally taken out of their account without authorization. Banks have argued that in cases of fraud — meaning a customer’s account becomes compromised somehow and they send an unauthorized payment — they do reimburse customers. Banks are more reluctant to reimburse customers who claim to have been scammed, arguing that customers would make such claims more often and it would be hard to tell whether the customer is telling the truth.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has also been looking into Zelle and other payment platforms, and is expected to issue regulations that could require banks to reimburse customers for a wider array of scams and fraud.

The banking industry, aware of Washington’s increased scrutiny of Zelle, has been on a campaign to show Zelle is a safe way to send money. The industry typically likes to point out that fraud and scam claims occur more often on the non-bank payment platforms like Venmo or the Cash App.

USPS price hike takes effect this month

The data for individual banks shows the increase in fraud and scams. PNC Bank had 8,848 cases on Zelle in 2020, and is on pace to have roughly 12,300 cases this year. US Bank had 14,886 cases in 2020 and had 27,702 cases in 2021. Truist had 9,455 cases of fraud and scams on Zelle in 2020, which ballooned to 22,045 last year.

In response to Warren’s report, Zelle’s owner said the increased cases reflected the fact the service has become more popular.

“Zelle usage has grown significantly since its launch, from 247 million transactions in 2017 to 1.8 billion in 2021, while the proportion of fraud and scams has steadily decreased,” Early Warning Services said in a statement.

Warren made fireworks at a congressional hearing last month involving most of the CEOs of the big Wall Street banks that use and partly own Zelle, where she pushed each of the CEOs to release fraud and scam incident data at their banks. The seven are JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, PNC Financial, Truist, Bank of America, Capital One and U.S. Bank.

The hearing featured an exchange where Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, apologized to Warren for not getting her the data she requested and promised she would have it at the end of that day.

Warren’s office says ultimately JPMorgan’s data on Zelle did not provide the information they were looking for, so data from JPMorgan is not included in the report. The other banks that did not provide data to Warren’s office were Wells Fargo and Capital One. JPMorgan did not return a request for comment.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was killed during a domestic dispute. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 23-year-old Monique Martinez was run over by a vehicle that was being driven by her 23-year-old boyfriend. The incident happened on Creston Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Hearn said the boyfriend, Emanuel Guerrero, was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, October 5. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue after receiving a report about a deceased person. The coroner estimated that the woman died six months to a year ago. Police said no identity or other information […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged after biting officer during arrest: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of biting an officer’s finger and possibly breaking the thumb of another, during a traffic stop. Police say Marco Smith was a passenger in a car that was pulled over early Monday. According to police, Smith tried running from the car and refused to follow commands. That’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Attempted murder suspect, woman arrested in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WJTV 12

Court filing claims suspect in MS murder held in jail illegally

This story initially stated that Tim Herrington filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. It has been corrected to reflect that a motion was filed, not a lawsuit. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee claims he is illegally being held in jail, […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after dogs found with injuries in Madison

Warning: The following pictures may be disturbing to viewers. MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man for animal cruelty during a traffic stop. On October 4, an officer stopped a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker. During the stop, the officer searched the vehicle. Investigators said the […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Gulfport man accused of killing father found dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Gulfport man, who was facing a murder trial for allegedly killing his father, was found dead on Monday. The Sun Herald reported John Anderson, 36, was found unresponsive at a home off of Perry Street. He was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport where he was pronounced deceased. Harrison County […]
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
WJTV 12

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJTV 12

Man injured in possible road rage shooting on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot on Interstate 55 in Jackson. The shooting happened on I-55 northbound near the Pearl Street exit. Police found a white Nissan Altima occupied by Terrence Brown, who had been injured. Brown was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Escaped inmate arrested in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – An escaped Hancock County inmate was captured in Lawrence County on Tuesday, October 4. Deputies said Kasie Mitchell, 27, was captured around 7:00 p.m. In addition, deputies said her boyfriend, Sawyer Reid, was arrested as an accomplice for aiding in her getaway. According to investigators, Mitchell escaped from the Hancock County […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Us Bank#Early Warning Services#The Cola Inc
WJTV 12

Tia Mowry says she and husband Cory Hardrict ending their 14-year marriage

LOS ANGELES (WJBF) — Tia Mowry has announced on Instagram that she and actor Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years, have decided to go their separate ways. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” Mowry wrote on her Instagram page Tuesday. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”
CELEBRITIES
WJTV 12

Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two teens arrested for fatal shooting in Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigating is underway after a shooting happened at an apartment complex in Fayette. Police said two young men were injured in the shooting on October 3. One of the victims later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released. Investigators began searching for two suspects in connection […]
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
FLORENCE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Senate
WJTV 12

14-year-old charged after fatal shooting on Stuart Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a 14-year-old was arrested after a fatal shooting on Wednesday. Police said the unidentified teen shot and killed 22-year-old Marquez Myles. Investigators believe the gun used in the shooting was stolen. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the teen will be charged as an adult. He is expected […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fayette man killed in crash on Highway 61

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 64-year-old Fayette man. The crash happened just before noon on Tuesday, October 4 on Highway 61 near Port Gibson. According to MHP, a Toyota Camry, driven by Isaac Colenberg, was traveling south on the highway and collided head-on […]
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old in McComb shooting

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a four-year-old in a shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was injured. The suspect […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy