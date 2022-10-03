ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NC 12 closed at Outer Banks amid flooding just days after Hurricane Ian

By Rodney Overton
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VljGo_0iKZZhUq00

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a couple of days after Hurricane Ian brought flooding to the North Carolina coast, more flooding is hitting the Outer Banks Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning until Wednesday evening for up to 4 feet of oceanside flooding and up to 3 feet of flooding on the sound side.

Monday around 4:20 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported N.C. 12 — the main road through the Outer Banks — was closed because of flooding from the ocean.

After Ian, Outer Banks braces for ‘major’ flooding for 3 days this week

On a NCDOT traffic camera, cars were seen along the road that had standing water on it at Mirlo Beach Monday afternoon. An area of the dunes was breached and surf was flooding the road.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36U9Kh_0iKZZhUq00
    NC 12 flooded by the ocean Monday afternoon near the Canal Zone near National Wildlife Refuge Pea Island. NCDOT image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYDNe_0iKZZhUq00
    NCDOT crews working at NC 12 on Monday afternoon. NCDOT image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DT08e_0iKZZhUq00
    NCDOT image of N.C. 12 near Mirlo Beach on Monday around 4:25 p.m.
  • NCDOT crews working at NC 12 on Monday afternoon. NCDOT image

A few miles north, the ocean had completely eroded the dunes and surf was covering N.C. 12 in the Canal Zone near the National Wildlife Refuge Pea Island, according to an NCDOT camera.

After Ian, Outer Banks braces for ‘major’ flooding for 3 days this week

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore expects “major” flooding from the Atlantic Ocean, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Monday, the road is closed from the Oregon Inlet to the Rodanthe Roundabout due to ocean overwash, the NCDOT said.

Dangerous high rip currents are forecast for all of the Outer Banks from Cape Hatteras north, according to the National Weather Service.

“Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone … through Wednesday,” the news release said.

After Ian, Outer Banks braces for ‘major’ flooding for 3 days this week

Flooding is forecast for N.C. 12 near the north ends of Hatteras and Ocracoke islands around the times of high tides through Wednesday, the park service said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
cbs17

Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

NC aquariums receiving part of $750,000 grant from NOAA

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquariums will receive funding over the next three years to build capacity to sustainably breed saltwater fish species and to raise awareness of aquaculture through public engagement. The funding is part of a $750,000 grant awarded to a group of seven facilities by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration […]
LIFESTYLE
WNCT

Spectrum awarded NC GREAT grant for Pamlico County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum on Thursday announced it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of more than $1.3 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 330 homes and small businesses in Pamlico County. Combined with the state grant of more than $1.3 million […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Hurricanes#Atlantic Ocean#Pea Island#Rodanthe#N C 12#The Outer Banks#The National Park Service
WNCT

Audubon awarded grants for habitat restoration at Outer Banks, Cape Fear River

DURHAM, N.C. — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has awarded two grants totaling more than $400,000 to Audubon North Carolina for habitat restoration projects in the Cape Fear River and at Audubon’s Pine Island Sanctuary on the Outer Banks. The projects will protect and improve important bird habitats while also providing storm protection […]
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
WNCT

Area Red Cross responders still assisting in Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than a week ago, the North Carolina chapters of the American Red Cross sent volunteers and disaster responders to Florida. More NC volunteers head to Florida to aid in recovery Those responders are still there, aiding Hurricane Ian victims, delivering supplies and repairing flood damage. Volunteers are spread across Florida, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Greenville among 3 NC cities to receive faster internet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet. Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse

In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WNCT

Duke Energy Progress files NC rate increase proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Progress formally asked North Carolina utilities regulators on Thursday to let it raise electric customer rates starting next year, with revenues generated used in part to toughen the electric grid and make it more flexible for renewable power. The general rate increase request, if approved by the state Utilities […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WNCT

Health officials urge people in NC to get flu shot now

Public health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are urging North Carolinians six months and older to get their flu shot before the end of October, as flu season in the state typically peaks in the winter. Health officials urge people in NC to get...
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy