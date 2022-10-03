ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU’s Johnson has breakout game after death of grandmother

By Brian Bailey
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s football team rolled to a 48-28 victory over South Florida on Saturday in large part due to the play of former D.H. Conley High School star C.J. Johnson.

He finished with four touchdown catches, finishing overall with seven catches for 197 yards. Johnson was playing with a heavy heart after the death of his grandmother, who raised him. His performance tied the American Athletic Conference record for touchdowns in a game.

“He’s had a tough week,” ECU football coach Mike Houston said. “His family has had a tough couple of weeks. I was really proud of him. I’m proud of how he’s handled everything.”

