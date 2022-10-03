Read full article on original website
5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
What to Watch Friday: Loretta Lynn tributes + a ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ re-watch
The Queen of Country Music died this week at the age of 90. We found a tribute, a biographical documentary and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” on the schedule.
Jaeden Martell on Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Stephen King, and the horrors of technology
Jaeden Martell is no stranger to the world of Stephen King. As young Bill Denbrough in 2017’s It and 2019’s It: Chapter Two, Martell, along with a cast of talented young actors such as Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and Jack Dylan Grazer of Shazam!, battled the horrors of suburbia, puberty, and Pennywise the Dancing Clown.
Framed today, October 7: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 7 and need some help?. Do you like movie quotes? If so, today’s movie includes some iconic lines that are still used in pop culture today. Plus, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson are hilarious throughout the movie. Ask yourself one question. Why male models?
Santa Claus unleashes season’s beatings in the trailer for Violent Night
For several years now, Die Hard has been somewhat facetiously celebrated as a Christmas movie. And there have been all types of Die Hard variations over the years. Air Force One was “Die Hard on a plane,” whereas Snakes on a Plane was “Die Hard on a plane … with snakes.” But jolly ol’ Saint Nick has had enough of standing on the sidelines for this Christmas tradition. In Universal Pictures’ upcoming holiday flick, Violent Night, Santa Claus is going to become his own action hero.
Werewolf By Night review: magnificent monster mayhem
There was a period in the 1960s when Marvel Comics ruled the world of monsters. Series like Tales to Astonish and Journey Into Mystery introduced readers to one terrifying — and typically, giant-sized — creature after another, years before Marvel turned its full attention to superhero stories. The...
A Friend of the Family cast and crew reflect on empathizing with the Brobergs
Like it or not, America has a true crime obsession. While poring over the details a high-profile murder or kidnapping case may be entertaining, there’s a major caveat that’s often forgotten. These programs are based on true events, which means some victims live with the consequences of the case for the rest of their lives. Jan Broberg, the producer and subject of Peacock’s A Friend of the Family, tells her story not to entertain, but to start a difficult conversation that could save lives.
