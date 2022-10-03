Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Where will the next Cardano bull run come from? Analyst answers
Cardano has failed to gain despite enthusiasm around the Vasil upgrade. Crypto analyst says ADA could rally as institutional investors show interest. ADA trades at support with a chance to fall further. Cardano ADA/USD to $1? Well, that was the speculation as Cardano neared its long-awaited Vasil upgrade. Indeed, crypto...
coinjournal.net
Algorand touted as a crypto to watch in the next bull cycle, but how attractive is it?
A popular crypto analyst has suggested Algorand will be strong when a bull cycle kicks in. Algorand has remained muted despite being the official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The cryptocurrency is bearish. When is the next crypto bull cycle? After a disastrous 2022, industry experts say huge...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin Cash maintains choppy movement. Are buyers relentless?
Bitcoin Cash has held close to $110 for three months now. The cryptocurrency’s price movement has reflected that of Bitcoin. BCH has formed multiple bottoms, suggesting a possible price reversal at $110. Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD bulls have been sending a clear message. That they want to keep the $110...
coinjournal.net
What is Ethereum Name Service, and does it present an opportunity?
Ethereum Name Service is an open-source naming system on the Ethereum blockchain. Its native token has gained 8% in the past day and 13% in the past week. Although ENS is on a solid uptrend, it lacks the strength to sustain the momentum. Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD is a decentralised...
RELATED PEOPLE
coinjournal.net
AirSwap price prediction: is AST a good buy amid the surge?
AirSwap price went vertical on Thursday as cryptocurrencies attempted to recover. The AST token rose to a high of $0.1717, which was the highest level since September 19. At its peak on Thursday, the coin was up by more than 67% from the lowest level this month. What is AirSwap...
coinjournal.net
Solana price has crashed by 75% in 2022: what next?
Solana price is having a difficult year as concerns about the network remain. SOL has crashed by more than 70% this year, making it one of the worst-performing big-cap cryptocurrencies in the world. Its market cap has dropped to $12 billion. Solana challenges remain. Solana is one of the biggest...
coinjournal.net
Is SAND a buy after football star Kun Aguero joins The Sandbox metaverse?
The Sandbox has partnered with football star Kun Aguero to attract fans into the metaverse but could that lead to surge in the price of SAND?. SAND, the native of The Sandbox metaverse, is down by more than 2% in the last 24 hours. The poor performance coincides with that...
coinjournal.net
BNB takes a hit from an exploit. Here is the level to watch
BNB fell 3% on Friday after an exploit of $100 million. The cryptocurrency had already hit the target at or around $300 and was set for a correction. Potential price action/bullish reversal could occur at or close to $267. Binance BNB/USD fell more than 3% on Friday on exploit news....
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinjournal.net
Key breakout looms for XRP. Here is the price action
Ripple’s case with SEC continues to drag on as regulator slams XRP-friendly firms. XRP stays bullish despite consolidating the past week. Expect a breakout from an inside bar, with $0.60 in sight. Ripple XRP/USD remains bullish but has been consolidating lately. The developments regarding Ripple’s case with the SEC...
coinjournal.net
SushiSwap price prediction as SUSHI makes a comeback
SushiSwap price has made a strong comeback this week as investors react to several important ecosystem news. SUSHI soared to a high of $1.3328, which was the highest level since September 10 of this year. It has jumped by more than 54% from its lowest level this year. Why is...
coinjournal.net
Binance to spend over $1B on investments by end of 2022, CEO says
Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has stated that the global leading digital-asset platform may spend more than $1 billion on investment by the end of this year. Zhao, commonly referred to as CZ within the crypto space, revealed this in an interview with Bloomberg. The statement from Zhao comes after an...
coinjournal.net
Institutions are getting serious about staking, says Alluvial executive Mara Schmiedt
Cryptocurrency staking is widely popular in the industry and Mara Schmiedt says financial institutions are now taking it seriously. Alluvial Chief Growth Officer Mara Schmiedt revealed in a recent interview that institutions are getting serious about cryptocurrency staking. Staking gives crypto investors the opportunity to make passive income and it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coinjournal.net
This week in crypto: Binance experiences a $100 million cross-chain hack
Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange has lost approximately $100 million in a cross-chain hack carried out earlier this week. The world’s leading crypto exchange announced earlier this week that it experienced a BNB cross-chain bridge hack. Hackers attempted to siphon $560 million in BNB tokens overnight from the BSC Token Hub, BNBChain’s cross-chain bridge.
coinjournal.net
6 Best Crypto Apps for iPhone in 2022
While all our writers independently research and evaluate every product that we write about, this post may contain references to products from our partners that we may earn commission from. This in no way affects how we evaluate them. Find out more about how we test and how we fund this site.
coinjournal.net
Binance hack incident highlights dangers of decentralisation
The native chain of the crypto exchange Binance was suspended Thursday after an exploit led to millions of dollars of crypto being exposed. The incident obviously sent shockwaves through the crypto world, but for me it also highlighted the dangers of decentralisation. Don’t get me wrong. Decentralisation is arguably the...
coinjournal.net
Is Avalanche’s AVAX a good buy in October?
Avalanche price has not been left behind in this year’s crypto sell-off. The AVAX coin has crashed by more than 80% this year, making it one of the worst-performing large-cap coins in the industry. Its market cap has collapsed to about $5 billion, making it the 17th biggest coin this year.
coinjournal.net
Cake DeFi announces the launch of its ETH staking service
Cake DeFi has launched its Ethereum staking service and also allows users to unstake their tokens whenever they like. Cake DeFi, the leading, fastest-growing Singapore-based fintech firm providing easy access to Decentralised Finance (DeFi), has announced the launch of its Ethereum staking service. According to the press release shared with...
Musk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter (TWTR.N) takeover saga comes with all the drama necessary to be immortalised in case studies for future captains of industry, as the tycoon's on-off pursuit of the social media platform and unique management style make for a union like no other.
coinjournal.net
Asset management firm GoldenTree invests $5.2 million in Sushiswap
Asset management giant GoldenTree has taken another leap in the crypto space after investing about $5.2 million in the SushiSwap governance token. Asset management firm GoldenTree announced via the Sushiswap forum on Wednesday that it has invested $5.2 million in Sushiswap. GoldenTree, which has around $47 billion in assets under...
coinjournal.net
EU’s new crypto sanctions against Russia
The Commission, in its move to tighten further its sanctions against Russia’s financial and IT consultancy among other services, also introduced a fresh ban on EU-Russia (cross-border) crypto transactions. “The existing prohibitions on crypto assets have been tightened by banning all crypto-asset wallets, accounts, or custody services, irrespective of...
Comments / 0