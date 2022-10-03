Read full article on original website
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taiytianna Clement
Family and friends are concerned for teenager Taiytianna Clement, who was last seen on Thursday in Wichita. Taiytianna, 15, is a runway and is believed to be wearing a green and tan dress with tan sandals, family said. TAIYTIANNA CLEMENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 6, 2022. Age...
Wichita man found guilty of 2021 murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 22-year-old Jesus Manzano-Legarda of Wichita was found guilty of 1st-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm for the 2021 death of Jacquez Carter. At the time police said Carter was in his car at Harry and Topeka when someone in an SUV fired at him....
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
Crime Stoppers: Wichita law enforcement cracking down on domestic violence
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Local law enforcement is cracking down on domestic violence offenders. Wichita Police and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released a most-wanted list. The incentive for you, if you have information leading to an arrest, is a $1,000 cash reward from Crime Stoppers. "It’s very scary. You can't...
3-alarm fire on Broadway and Market keeps Wichita Fire Department busy Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 3-alarm fire is keeping the Wichita Fire Department busy Saturday night. Crews were called to the area at approximately 9:40 p.m. to reports of the fire. Upon arrival, they discovered heavy fire coming from two homes in the 800 block of N. Market. Nobody was found in either home, but the firefighters are working defensively on the fire at this point.
Wichita man pleads guilty to murder for deaths of 2 teenagers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 24-year-old Dontenzie Kelly of Wichita has pled guilty to two counts of 2nd-degree murder for the deaths of two Wichita teenagers in February of 2022. At the time, Wichita police said that an 18-year-old was found dead three days after her boyfriend's body was discovered outside an abandoned church.
West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
Wichita State releases 2023 employment forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated employment forecast for Wichita, Kansas City, Topeka and the state of Kansas. You can view the findings below. Kansas forecast. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. economy grew by...
Sheriff's deputy dies in Friday night car crash
COLWICH, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died and another was critically injured in a 2-vehicle accident on Friday night. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says the accident happened in the area of N 135th Street West and West 29th Street North just before 9:30 p.m. It involved both a civilian vehicle and a Sheriff's deputy.
Woman arrested for attempted murder after domestic incident in Haysville
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman for attempted murder and other charges following a domestic disturbance in Haysville. Officers responded at around 6:40 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of German Avenue. Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield said officers learned there had been a disturbance between household members, resulting in a resident firing several rounds from a firearm inside the home.
'Stop the Violence' event bringing police officers, youth together through a game of basketball
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A group in Wichita is working to create a better relationship between police officers and youth through a game of basketball. The Stop The Violence Event will have Wichita police officers playing against kids a part of Flashpoint Youth, a non-profit helping kids in the community in all aspects of life.
Sedgwick County hosting free hazardous waste disposal events at Spirit, Park City Library
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If most people had some leftover hazardous waste, like household cleaners or oils, they would probably just throw it in the trash without thinking twice. But not Robert Fairbank. "I'm dropping off brake fluid. I just did a brake fluid swap on my car," said Fairbank....
How to survive the ongoing labor shortage, according to one local restaurant doing exceptionally well
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - You can ask just about anyone in the restaurant industry about the last few years, and you'll hear the same answer. "The pandemic was obviously a horrific event that affected absolutely everyone," said Harper Amend with Meddy's. "I think the toughest part during the COVID era for our business was just not being able to fully serve our customers in the way that we like to."
