Environment

wach.com

Lining up for a "fall-like" weekend, staying cooler and clear

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Our days in the 80s are coming to an end. Temperatures for Friday afternoon put us several degrees above average for this time of year. For this weekend, we're chilling out to more "fall-like" temperatures. A cold front coming through Friday night into Saturday morning will...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Getting a bit warmer for Friday before we chill out over the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — We finally hit the 80s!. For the start of October, temperatures should normally be in the 80s. But, we've been consistently below average so far. Heading into the end of the work week, we're getting a little bit warmer. Temperatures should be closer to the...
ENVIRONMENT
wach.com

2 people escape uninjured from Columbia area house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people survived a house fire the Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports. Officials say firefighters responded around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 on the 5800 block of Token Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the property. Firefighters were...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC manufacturing leaders struggling to hire talent, end pandemic

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With roughly 100,000 openings in The Palmetto State, manufacturing leaders are scrambling to make sure they have the workforce to meet demands. That’s why Nephron one of the world’s largest producers of emergency medical equipment held an interactive tour to recruit future generations.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Clyburn visits Nephron Nitrile for National Manufacturing Day celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — James E. Clyburn visited Nephron Nitrile for a celebration of National Manufacturing Day on Friday at 11:45 a.m. The event celebrated the future of manufacturing jobs across America, and will be staged against the back drop of the Creators Wanted exhibition, a workforce development initiative that tours the country, which Nephron Nitrile has hosted all week.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Serve & Connect kicks off 14th Annual Greg's Groceries packing event

COLUMBIA, SC — A day to bridge the divide, that’s what hundreds of law enforcement officers throughout the state and one organization are pushing to create . The promise coming during the annual Serve and Connect Greg's Groceries packing day event. Serve and connect, a non-profit in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

South Carolina upsets No. 13 Kentucky for big SEC road win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team got a massive SEC road win on Saturday as they took down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 in Lexington. The Gamecocks won their third game in a row, making it their first three-game win streak since 2017. It is their first...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police searching for deadly shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department need your help identifying a deadly shooting suspect. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man at 100 Ripplemeyer Drive on Aug. 23. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Around 9:00 p.m., Lancaster Police were called in reference to a report of a person being shot outside of a home on Cedar Street. Officers found an Black man lying on the ground with a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Funeral service held for fallen Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was a very somber day for the Columbia Police Department Thursday, as one of their own was last to rest. Master Patrol Officer Tyrell A. Owens–Riley, lost his life back on September 24th, when he suffered a heart attack after training towards becoming a member of Columbia Police Department's SWAT team.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Benedict football reaping benefits of dedication, sitting at 5-0

(WACH) - The Benedict College football team is reaping the rewards of a dedicated team. "Guys have shown resiliency through it all, and we found a way to go 1-0 every week." That's been the mentality for the benedict football team the past five weeks, putting the tigers on top of the SIAC East division 5-0.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington man facing multiple drug trafficking charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Community tips led Lexington County narcotics agents to arrest a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

