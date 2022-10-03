Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
A cooler start to the week but warmer temps and storms return to the forecast
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Temperatures cooled off nicely behind a cold front dropping our highs nearly 10 degrees from Friday to Saturday. As the cold air continues to push in we'll see an even cooler day Sunday. Overnight lows will have us waking up in the low-to-mid 50s around...
wach.com
Lining up for a "fall-like" weekend, staying cooler and clear
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Our days in the 80s are coming to an end. Temperatures for Friday afternoon put us several degrees above average for this time of year. For this weekend, we're chilling out to more "fall-like" temperatures. A cold front coming through Friday night into Saturday morning will...
wach.com
Getting a bit warmer for Friday before we chill out over the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — We finally hit the 80s!. For the start of October, temperatures should normally be in the 80s. But, we've been consistently below average so far. Heading into the end of the work week, we're getting a little bit warmer. Temperatures should be closer to the...
wach.com
2 people escape uninjured from Columbia area house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people survived a house fire the Columbia-Richland Fire Department reports. Officials say firefighters responded around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 on the 5800 block of Token Street. When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the property. Firefighters were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
SC manufacturing leaders struggling to hire talent, end pandemic
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — With roughly 100,000 openings in The Palmetto State, manufacturing leaders are scrambling to make sure they have the workforce to meet demands. That’s why Nephron one of the world’s largest producers of emergency medical equipment held an interactive tour to recruit future generations.
wach.com
Clyburn visits Nephron Nitrile for National Manufacturing Day celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — James E. Clyburn visited Nephron Nitrile for a celebration of National Manufacturing Day on Friday at 11:45 a.m. The event celebrated the future of manufacturing jobs across America, and will be staged against the back drop of the Creators Wanted exhibition, a workforce development initiative that tours the country, which Nephron Nitrile has hosted all week.
wach.com
Serve & Connect kicks off 14th Annual Greg's Groceries packing event
COLUMBIA, SC — A day to bridge the divide, that’s what hundreds of law enforcement officers throughout the state and one organization are pushing to create . The promise coming during the annual Serve and Connect Greg's Groceries packing day event. Serve and connect, a non-profit in Columbia,...
wach.com
Deer collisions increasing in the Midlands, find out how you and your family can stay safe
LEXINGTON, SC — Keep your head on a swivel, that's the message state troopers urge drivers as deer mating season is upon us, just days into the breeding season officials already reporting an increase in deer collisions. Oh dear! It's that time again! With shorter days and earlier nights,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
South Carolina upsets No. 13 Kentucky for big SEC road win
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina football team got a massive SEC road win on Saturday as they took down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 in Lexington. The Gamecocks won their third game in a row, making it their first three-game win streak since 2017. It is their first...
wach.com
Columbia Police searching for deadly shooting suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department need your help identifying a deadly shooting suspect. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man at 100 Ripplemeyer Drive on Aug. 23. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
wach.com
"It's beyond dollars": Gamecocks announce first of its kind NIL deal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — (WACH) - The South Carolina women's basketball team is helping defeat type 2 diabetes. "This is something that's near and dear to me," said head coach Dawn Staley. "I didn't know to impact it in a way that it could help other people and then steps in Rewind."
wach.com
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Around 9:00 p.m., Lancaster Police were called in reference to a report of a person being shot outside of a home on Cedar Street. Officers found an Black man lying on the ground with a...
wach.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for woman who pepper-sprayed store clerk
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a female who sprayed a store clerk with pepper spray because she was denied tobacco sales due to her age. Officials say around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, a black female entered the Marathon convenience...
wach.com
"Overall, as a parent, I'm frustrated": Parents shaken up after school shooting hoax
Blythewood, S.C (WACH) — A day after a social media hoax caused chaos at almost two dozen schools, schools are still reeling from its effects. Blythewood High School did not have class on Wednesday. Richland School District two officials say it was a day for parents, students and teachers...
wach.com
Funeral service held for fallen Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It was a very somber day for the Columbia Police Department Thursday, as one of their own was last to rest. Master Patrol Officer Tyrell A. Owens–Riley, lost his life back on September 24th, when he suffered a heart attack after training towards becoming a member of Columbia Police Department's SWAT team.
wach.com
$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
wach.com
"I don't hate him": A Midlands mother reacts to life sentence of son's killer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Erica Brisbon has waited nearly two years for justice in the death of her son, Gabriel Brisbon. On Thursday, she said although it won't bring him back, it feels good to know that she and her family have some closure. "When they took him, it...
wach.com
Benedict football reaping benefits of dedication, sitting at 5-0
(WACH) - The Benedict College football team is reaping the rewards of a dedicated team. "Guys have shown resiliency through it all, and we found a way to go 1-0 every week." That's been the mentality for the benedict football team the past five weeks, putting the tigers on top of the SIAC East division 5-0.
wach.com
Lexington man facing multiple drug trafficking charges
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Community tips led Lexington County narcotics agents to arrest a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession...
Comments / 0