Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is set to debut their new four-part mini-series titled Crossing Over: Black Greek Life, which details the hidden history of Black Greek Life organizations across the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The series will premiere during LPB's weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We're In on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m, and will be followed by a new episode every Friday during the month of October. Viewers can also tune in to WLAE-TV32 at 7 p.m and WYES-TV at 7:30 p.m to watch the program, or watch on demand at www.lpb.org/lswi and www.lpb.org/lswi.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO