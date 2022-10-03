ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whereyat.com

Open-Kitchen Restaurants

Dinner is the show. But what is art without an audience?. What would a book be without a reader, a movie without viewers, a song without a listener? What would a carefully-crafted, expertly-cooked gourmet meal be without someone to eat it? For many chefs, seeing people taste and savor the food they make is the reason that they do what they do. And that's difficult to do behind a wall.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Happy 3rd Birthday, Sazerac House!

On Sunday, October 2, the Sazerac House celebrated their 3rd Birthday with a huge bash! Guests who toured the gorgeous 3-story facility were also treated to cake pops by Sugar & Spice Twice NOLA, music by DJ Ann Glaviano of the HEATWAVE! dance party, and Herbsaint chocolates by Piety & Desire.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

LPB Explores the History of Black Greek Life in Louisiana

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is set to debut their new four-part mini-series titled Crossing Over: Black Greek Life, which details the hidden history of Black Greek Life organizations across the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The series will premiere during LPB's weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We're In on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m, and will be followed by a new episode every Friday during the month of October. Viewers can also tune in to WLAE-TV32 at 7 p.m and WYES-TV at 7:30 p.m to watch the program, or watch on demand at www.lpb.org/lswi and www.lpb.org/lswi.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy