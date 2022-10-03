Read full article on original website
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
Faribault Pedestrian Accident Driver Identified
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, updated KDHL with more information concerning a car vs pedestrian accident last evening in Faribault. Sherwin identified the pedestrian as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport and he was airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
New Prague Times
Car crashes into Casey’s
A vehicle crashed into the Casey’s General Store building in Montgomery around 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, October 5. According to the incident report, the Montgomery Police were alerted to the incident at 8:08 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to the scene. To see more on this story pick...
Southern Minnesota News
Glencoe man killed in crash with semi
A Glencoe man was killed in a crash with a semi Monday afternoon in McLeod County. Gary Lester Vogt, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 4:13 p.m. on Highway 212 just outside of Glencoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi tractor...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sartell woman was the victim of a deadly crash involving a semi-truck in central Minnesota Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says 94-year-old Arlene Towler was a passenger in a sedan driven by 93-year-old James Towler of Sartell. The sedan was heading east on 42nd St. across Hwy. 10 when the vehicle was hit by a Semi that was traveling east on Hwy. 10 around 8 p.m.
myklgr.com
Warroad man sentenced for 110 mph chase through Redwood Falls
A Warroad man, Phoutthasa Prathane, age 36, was sentenced in Redwood County court for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Redwood Falls. According to court documents, on April 12, 2022, at about 3:45 in the morning, a Redwood County deputy noticed a tan Cadillac sedan missing a front license plate on Highway 71 east of Redwood Falls. When the deputy followed the car, he noted it didn’t have a rear license plate, either.
willmarradio.com
Two hurt in crash at dangerous Renville County intersection
(Danube MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash south of Danube Wednesday morning. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it was reported at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4, 8 miles south of Danube. 5 people have died in crashes at that intersection over the past decade, including a 19-year-old Montevideo man earlier this summer. On Wednesday 39-year-old Heather Bickford of Bird Island was driving her SUV southbound on County Road 1 and struck a pickup that was traveling westbound on County Road 4. Bickford was taken to the Olivia Hospital with unknown injuries. The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Glenn Beranek of New Ulm, had stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection where he was hit by Bickford. Beranek suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
KAAL-TV
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
ktoe.com
Update: Missing Person Found Safe in Rochester
Mankato-Update: Cullen Duane Kennedy has been found and is safe. He was located in Rochester, Minn. around 4 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, October 5). The Rochester Police Department assisted the Mankato Department of Public Safety with this case. ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE. Public Safety seeks assistance locating missing person Cullen Duane...
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
Driver dies after crashing into semi-tractor that tipped over into his path
A driver was killed when he collided with a semi-tractor that had tipped over into his path. The collision happened on Hwy. 212 in Glencoe Township, in Mcleod County, just after 4 a.m. Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi-tractor driver was eastbound on Hwy. 212 when he...
Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River
ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
KIMT
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
KFIL Radio
