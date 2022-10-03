ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belpre, OH

WTAP

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held groundbreaking

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - To celebrate its 114th house in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony on October 6 to start work on a house being built in Belpre, Ohio. The event was held on the 2500 block of Valley View Drive....
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Band of the Week: Marietta High School

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Marching Band is hopeful this year when it comes to competitions. Director Korey Parlin says he is excited about competition season with a bigger group than last year. Parlin said, “So last year we were a pretty young group, still trying to get in the...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Wood Co. students using coding skills for pumpkin decorations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Middle school students at the Caperton Center are getting into the Halloween spirit with their coding skills. These middle schoolers are using programmable LED light strips that are wrapped around pumpkins and using coding skills to create designs on them. S.T.E.A.M. Academy teacher, Sonya Ashby says...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Riverview Credit Union is holding a food drive

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This is the 8th year that Riverview has held its food drive. The food drive started on October 1st and will run through the end of the month. President and CEO Doug Ankrom talks about the reason for the food drive. “As we get close to...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10/6/2022 4:57 P.M. The Marietta Fire Department Chief says these two houses are total losses. The State Fire Marshal says the fire is undetermined. One house was vacant and no one was home at the other one when the fire happened. The one house caught on fire and it spread to the one beside it.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Wreck on Buchanan Road

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A car crash occurred on Buchanan Road in Washington County Thursday morning... The crash occurred around 9 am on Buchanan Road near the intersection of Buchanan Road and State Route 339. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle was left of center when it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: John, Courtney Day Hupp Saint

Courtney Day Hupp Saint John, 34, entered eternal life on September 21, 2022. She was born on June 3, 1988, the eldest of four children born to Michael A. and Tara L. Hunter Hupp. She was unquestionably her parents’ favorite daughter. Courtney was born and raised in Marietta, Ohio,...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Brooks, Dora

Dora Brooks, 93, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on February 10, 1929, in Zehlendorf, Berlin, Germany, to Viktor and Freda Gurski. She grew up in Berlin under Nazi rule and also lived there through the duration of World War II. She remembered nearly everything and had countless stories to tell about that time.
MARIETTA, OH
Farm and Dairy

5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.

PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Hope Mission has a weekly clothing giveaway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission is giving people hope and clothes. The mission is helping the community by having a clothing giveaway. Community members donate the clothing and people from Recovery Point stop in to help set up the giveaway. Anna Music and David Murdock are associated with Hope...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Sakach, Lea Delores Turner Doonan

Lea Delores Turner Doonan Sakach was born in Parkersburg, WV, on August 24th, 1934, to the late Benjamin Turner and Cleo Turner Mendenhall. On September 4th, 2022 our beloved mother left this world surrounded by her loving children: daughters; Frances Doonan of Vero Beach, FL.; Rebecca Farnsworth of Parkersburg, WV; and son Michael Doonan of Vero Beach, FL.
PARKERSBURG, WV

