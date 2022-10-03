Dora Brooks, 93, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on February 10, 1929, in Zehlendorf, Berlin, Germany, to Viktor and Freda Gurski. She grew up in Berlin under Nazi rule and also lived there through the duration of World War II. She remembered nearly everything and had countless stories to tell about that time.

