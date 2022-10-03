Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held groundbreaking
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - To celebrate its 114th house in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony on October 6 to start work on a house being built in Belpre, Ohio. The event was held on the 2500 block of Valley View Drive....
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening October 6th-9th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, October 6th. Escape the Mad Tea Party! A Wonderlandian Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Library. Humane Society...
WTAP
Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg holding book sale until Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg is holding a book sale until Saturday, October 8, 2022. The book sale has been a tradition at the church since 1949. They took a few years off during the pandemic, and this is the first time since the pandemic that it’s been back.
WTAP
Band of the Week: Marietta High School
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Marching Band is hopeful this year when it comes to competitions. Director Korey Parlin says he is excited about competition season with a bigger group than last year. Parlin said, “So last year we were a pretty young group, still trying to get in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Wood Co. students using coding skills for pumpkin decorations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Middle school students at the Caperton Center are getting into the Halloween spirit with their coding skills. These middle schoolers are using programmable LED light strips that are wrapped around pumpkins and using coding skills to create designs on them. S.T.E.A.M. Academy teacher, Sonya Ashby says...
WDTV
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians are known for giving back to their community. That is what Dr. David Hess told 5′s Ian Roth when he sat down and talked with him about coming back to his boyhood home and running one of the premiere hospitals in the region.
WTAP
Riverview Credit Union is holding a food drive
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This is the 8th year that Riverview has held its food drive. The food drive started on October 1st and will run through the end of the month. President and CEO Doug Ankrom talks about the reason for the food drive. “As we get close to...
WTAP
Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10/6/2022 4:57 P.M. The Marietta Fire Department Chief says these two houses are total losses. The State Fire Marshal says the fire is undetermined. One house was vacant and no one was home at the other one when the fire happened. The one house caught on fire and it spread to the one beside it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Wreck on Buchanan Road
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A car crash occurred on Buchanan Road in Washington County Thursday morning... The crash occurred around 9 am on Buchanan Road near the intersection of Buchanan Road and State Route 339. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle was left of center when it...
WTAP
Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who...
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
WTAP
Obituary: John, Courtney Day Hupp Saint
Courtney Day Hupp Saint John, 34, entered eternal life on September 21, 2022. She was born on June 3, 1988, the eldest of four children born to Michael A. and Tara L. Hunter Hupp. She was unquestionably her parents’ favorite daughter. Courtney was born and raised in Marietta, Ohio,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Filling in the broadband gap: Local career center will soon start fiber optic technician program
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center is implementing a program to get people certified as fiber optic technicians. Fiber optics are an important part of broadband and fiber optic technicians are crucial to their installation and maintenance. Think the person on the ground doing the physical labor.
WTAP
Obituary: Brooks, Dora
Dora Brooks, 93, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on February 10, 1929, in Zehlendorf, Berlin, Germany, to Viktor and Freda Gurski. She grew up in Berlin under Nazi rule and also lived there through the duration of World War II. She remembered nearly everything and had countless stories to tell about that time.
WTAP
Williamstown Homecoming football game on Friday moved to Marietta
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Williamstown High School Homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 7th against Weir will be played at Marietta. Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. The gates will open at 6 p.m. Fans will not be able to enter the stadium before 6 p.m. Buy tickets by clicking...
WTAP
Scoreboard: October 4, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVSSAC GOLF TOURNAMENT ROUND 1 RESULTS. Class A Individuals (Locally) Class AAA Individuals (Locally)
Farm and Dairy
5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.
PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
WTAP
Hope Mission has a weekly clothing giveaway
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission is giving people hope and clothes. The mission is helping the community by having a clothing giveaway. Community members donate the clothing and people from Recovery Point stop in to help set up the giveaway. Anna Music and David Murdock are associated with Hope...
WTAP
Obituary: Sakach, Lea Delores Turner Doonan
Lea Delores Turner Doonan Sakach was born in Parkersburg, WV, on August 24th, 1934, to the late Benjamin Turner and Cleo Turner Mendenhall. On September 4th, 2022 our beloved mother left this world surrounded by her loving children: daughters; Frances Doonan of Vero Beach, FL.; Rebecca Farnsworth of Parkersburg, WV; and son Michael Doonan of Vero Beach, FL.
Comments / 0