Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
City of Fritch asking people to conserve water
FRITCH, Texas (KVII) — The City of Fritch is asking residents to conserve water. According to the city's Facebook post, a power outage is causing "mechanical issues at the well field." "For those on the "old Brinson water system," the City is requesting you conserve water usage for the...
abc7amarillo.com
Clouds and intermittent rain showers likely through the weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds cover and scattered rain showers are likely to continue Thursday through Saturday with some hope of seeing the sunshine again on Sunday. The clouds and rain will restrict our high temperatures to the 60s across a large part of the Panhandles region along with Eastern New Mexico Thursday before a cold front arrives Thursday night keeping us colder for Friday with highs limited to the 50s and 60s.
abc7amarillo.com
Texas man dead after crash involving 3 semis near Stratford
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One man is dead and another was injured in a crash involving three semi-trucks on US 54, about four miles northeast of Stratford, on Tuesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 5:30 p.m., a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing...
abc7amarillo.com
Scattered showers and cool weather for the rest of the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It's time to cut off that AC and save a little money on this month's electric bill! Temperatures through the rest of the week will be on the cool side especially Wednesday and Friday. With abundant cloud cover inundating the area, highs will be limited to the 60s across a large part of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
abc7amarillo.com
Buc-ee's breaking ground in Amarillo next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Buc-ee's will break ground on its Amarillo location next year. The company now owns land south of I-40 at the Airport Blvd. exit. "We closed on the property and we expect to begin construction next year," said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's General Counsel. Attebury Farms LLC,...
abc7amarillo.com
Summit held to solve job pool issues
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — During the month of August, the City of Amarillo recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state of Texas with a rate of three percent. “Amarillo is really in a historic season of economic growth,” said Mayor Nelson when asked what the status of Amarillo’s economic growth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc7amarillo.com
Fiery crash that killed woman, two young boys prompts changes to intersection
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fiery crash that killed a woman and two young boys prompted changes to an intersection in Moore County. Judy Thrasher McGuire, her 12-year-old son Zakery David McGuire, and 8-year-old Luke Carder Sachitano were killed July 15 in a crash on FM 722, about three miles southwest of Dumas.
Bomb Threats? Amarillo’s New Favorite Pastime.
The state of the world today is a scary one. Violent crimes such as murder, assault, etc. seem to rule the news headlines these days. School shootings are at the top of a heightened worry list. There is one thing that seems to kind of fly under the radar for...
abc7amarillo.com
Students meet prospective employers during Career and Internship Expo
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Students at West Texas A&M University attended the career and internship expo on Thursday, where employers and prospective employees meet face to face. Attracting talent to your business or company in today’s climate is forcing many employers to adopt new hiring strategies. “Finding good...
abc7amarillo.com
Memorial service for USS Indianapolis survivor being held in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Texas (KVII) — USS Indianapolis survivor and Memphis resident Cleatus A. Lebow died on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Amarillo, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced Thursday morning. Memorial services will be held in Memphis on Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Cleatus, 98, was a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc7amarillo.com
Growth fuels Power Church's relocation in Barrio
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Power Church in east Amarillo is planning to move from its current location to SE 27th Ave. next to the Amarillo East Branch Library and open its doors for worship in 2023. Despite a national trend of fewer people attending Sunday services, Power Church’s move...
abc7amarillo.com
The Blitz: Week 7 high school football scores
Week seven of the high school football season is at hand. The fun begins Thursday night with three games on tap. Palo Duro, coming off a bye week, will open district play by hosting Lubbock High. The Dons will be honoring the 70th anniversary of old Carver High School winning the PVIL state championship.
abc7amarillo.com
Former high school teacher sentenced to 20 years for soliciting minor online
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Randall County jury sentenced a former Amarillo Independent School District teacher to 20 years in prison on Wednesday, the Randall County District Attorney announced. Geoffrey Nathan Lowry was sentenced to 20 years after pleading not guilty to the charge of online solicitation of a...
Comments / 0