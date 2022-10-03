AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds cover and scattered rain showers are likely to continue Thursday through Saturday with some hope of seeing the sunshine again on Sunday. The clouds and rain will restrict our high temperatures to the 60s across a large part of the Panhandles region along with Eastern New Mexico Thursday before a cold front arrives Thursday night keeping us colder for Friday with highs limited to the 50s and 60s.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO