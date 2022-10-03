ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
abc7amarillo.com

City of Fritch asking people to conserve water

FRITCH, Texas (KVII) — The City of Fritch is asking residents to conserve water. According to the city's Facebook post, a power outage is causing "mechanical issues at the well field." "For those on the "old Brinson water system," the City is requesting you conserve water usage for the...
FRITCH, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Clouds and intermittent rain showers likely through the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds cover and scattered rain showers are likely to continue Thursday through Saturday with some hope of seeing the sunshine again on Sunday. The clouds and rain will restrict our high temperatures to the 60s across a large part of the Panhandles region along with Eastern New Mexico Thursday before a cold front arrives Thursday night keeping us colder for Friday with highs limited to the 50s and 60s.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Texas man dead after crash involving 3 semis near Stratford

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One man is dead and another was injured in a crash involving three semi-trucks on US 54, about four miles northeast of Stratford, on Tuesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 5:30 p.m., a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing...
STRATFORD, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Scattered showers and cool weather for the rest of the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - It's time to cut off that AC and save a little money on this month's electric bill! Temperatures through the rest of the week will be on the cool side especially Wednesday and Friday. With abundant cloud cover inundating the area, highs will be limited to the 60s across a large part of the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and Eastern New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Traffic
Local
Texas Industry
Amarillo, TX
Traffic
Amarillo, TX
Business
Amarillo, TX
Cars
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Cars
abc7amarillo.com

Buc-ee's breaking ground in Amarillo next year

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Buc-ee's will break ground on its Amarillo location next year. The company now owns land south of I-40 at the Airport Blvd. exit. "We closed on the property and we expect to begin construction next year," said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's General Counsel. Attebury Farms LLC,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Summit held to solve job pool issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — During the month of August, the City of Amarillo recorded one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state of Texas with a rate of three percent. “Amarillo is really in a historic season of economic growth,” said Mayor Nelson when asked what the status of Amarillo’s economic growth.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Equipment#County Road#Distracted Driving#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
abc7amarillo.com

Students meet prospective employers during Career and Internship Expo

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Students at West Texas A&M University attended the career and internship expo on Thursday, where employers and prospective employees meet face to face. Attracting talent to your business or company in today’s climate is forcing many employers to adopt new hiring strategies. “Finding good...
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Memorial service for USS Indianapolis survivor being held in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Texas (KVII) — USS Indianapolis survivor and Memphis resident Cleatus A. Lebow died on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Amarillo, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced Thursday morning. Memorial services will be held in Memphis on Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Cleatus, 98, was a...
MEMPHIS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
abc7amarillo.com

Growth fuels Power Church's relocation in Barrio

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Power Church in east Amarillo is planning to move from its current location to SE 27th Ave. next to the Amarillo East Branch Library and open its doors for worship in 2023. Despite a national trend of fewer people attending Sunday services, Power Church’s move...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

The Blitz: Week 7 high school football scores

Week seven of the high school football season is at hand. The fun begins Thursday night with three games on tap. Palo Duro, coming off a bye week, will open district play by hosting Lubbock High. The Dons will be honoring the 70th anniversary of old Carver High School winning the PVIL state championship.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy