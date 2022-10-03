Read full article on original website
Panthers outlast Patriots in high-scoring shootout, 56-49
When Reese Vickers crossed the goal line of the south end zone at Panther Stadium on Friday night with under two minutes to play, it marked the final touchdown of the 15 that were scored on the evening in a wild, back-and-forth affair as Liberty Hill defeated Veterans Memorial by a 56-49 score in a hotly-contested district contest under a nearly-full moon on an early autumn evening.
Panthers claim first Class 5A district tennis crown
On the courts at Rouse High School on Tuesday night, the Liberty Hill tennis team accomplished a feat for the first time in the history of the program when it won its first district championship at the Class 5A level of competition with a stirring, dramatic 10-8 victory over the Raiders.
City hires its first Parks and Recreation Coordinator
A love for the outdoors and all that it offers was the catalyst for Jamie Higuera starting a career in the parks and recreation sector at age 16. Higuera, who was recently hired as the first ever parks and recreation coordinator for the City of Liberty Hill, is ready to take her knowledge and experience and run with it to beef up the community’s parks and recreation offerings.
Eclectic artists to gather for annual Sculpture Festival
Liberty Hill will host its annual Sculpture Festival on Oct. 22 commemorating the original event in 1976, featuring a wide variety of activities for those in attendance at Lions Foundation Park. Included in the festivities will be live demonstrations in a variety of mediums including stone, wood, metal, glass and...
Community shows up in force to support fallen officer's family
Just a stone's throw away from the intersection where Anthony Martin tragically lost his life, a phalanx of law enforcement vehicles were parked with engines running and lights on in tribute to the Austin Police Department officer and Liberty Hill resident during a fundraiser for his family at Liberty Hill Middle School on Thursday evening.
