Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ccxmedia.org
Crystal’s City Manager Anne Norris Retiring
There will soon be an important staff change in the city of Crystal, as the city’s long-time City Manager, Anne Norris, has announced her retirement. During her tenure as City Manager, she has helped oversee the construction of the Public Works Facility and new Police Station, in addition to reconstruction of all the streets in Crystal. Norris is still making plans for what she’d like to do in her retirement.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove’s Community Center Future on the Ballot
The city of Maple Grove has been striving to ensure residents have all the facts they need for the upcoming local option sales tax referendum that will impact the future of the Maple Grove Community Center. If approved, the proposed sales tax would provide 90 million dollars to support the renovation and expansion of the 25-year-old community center. The city encourages residents to get out and vote this fall. For more information about this important community decision, please visit http://www.growingtogethermaplegrove.org.
ccxmedia.org
Improvements to Lee Park in Robbinsdale
Some great improvements are coming soon to Lee Park in Robbinsdale. The warming house will be remodeled into a new Lee Park meeting room to be completed in April or May, and the neighboring old school bus garage site will be leveled and hopefully turned into a soccer field or multi-purpose field next summer. For more information about Robbinsdale recreation, go to robbinsdalemn.com/recreation.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth ‘Getting Hammered’ with Emerald Ash Borer Infestation
The city of Plymouth has found more than 1,000 trees infested with emerald ash borer around Medicine Lake and down to the Minnetonka border. It first started on the east side of Medicine Lake, and it’s fully expanded to the west side of the lake and all the way down to the Minnetonka border and along Highway 55.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Dies from Injuries Barefoot Water Skiing
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified this week a Brooklyn Center man who died in a recent water skiing accident. The medical examiner says 69-year-old Paul Oman died Sept. 12 from “injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing.” The incident happened on Twin Lake in Brooklyn Center. Oman was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died.
ccxmedia.org
Four New Maple Grove Officers Sworn In, Another Promoted to Sergeant
The city of Maple Grove swore in four new officers to its police department this week. The new hires bring Maple Grove close to full staffing. All the officers come to Maple Grove after serving for other police departments. Officers Ben Buchin and Flavio Becerra previously served the St. Paul Police Department, officer Trent Mitchell previously worked as an officer in St. Cloud and officer Conor Wollenzien comes from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.
ccxmedia.org
Ex-Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Charged with DWI
A former longtime Hennepin County commissioner has been charged with drunken driving. Court records show Mike Opat, 61, of Robbinsdale, was arrested late Wednesday while driving in Dayton. He faces two charges, one for fourth-degree DWI, a misdemeanor, and another for a refusal to take a breathalyzer test, a gross misdemeanor.
ccxmedia.org
Crystal Police: Officer Fatally Shoots Dog to Escape Serious Injury
Crystal police say they are trying to set the record straight after an officer fatally shot and killed a dog. The incident happened Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Hampshire Avenue S. Crystal police say they were first called for a domestic dispute situation. “Officers got there and mediated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ccxmedia.org
Health Care Workers: Pandemic ‘Poured Gasoline’ on Job Stress
In the heart of the city, more than 700 health care professionals from across Minnesota, whose sole purpose is to take care of others, are taking steps to focus on their own mental health after more than two years of pandemic-related stress. “Stress in health care is not new,” said...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Volleyball Sweeps Buffalo
The Wayzata volleyball team swept Buffalo in Lake Conference play Thursday, defeating the Bison 25-15, 25-10, and 25-19. The Trojans (17-3 overall, 4-0 Lake Conference) have not lost a set in conference matches. John Jacobson, reporting.
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Girls Soccer Loses to Blaine
Sam McCorkle scored two goals and added an assist as the Blaine girls’ soccer team beat Park Center 9-1 Thursday. The Bengals scored the first three goals of the match before the Pirates’ Juliana Samuel scored on a great shot to get Park Center on the scoreboard. But...
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Boys Soccer Falls to Blaine in Regular Season Finale
The Park Center boys soccer team wrapped up the regular season with a 3-2 loss to Blaine Thursday. The Bengals controlled play early, scoring twice in the first 19 minutes. Park Center got one later in the first half as Johanso Camacho tucked one just over the goal line off a scramble to make it 2-1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ccxmedia.org
CCX Sports Spotlight: Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata Cross Country
Our CCX Sports Spotlight this week shines on Wayzata cross country and track star Abbey Nechanicky. Jay Wilcox profiles the Trojans’ senior. Nechanicky missed most of the cross country season last fall with an injury. She recovered and won the state 3,200 meter title in track in June. Nechanicky...
ccxmedia.org
Osseo Hall of Fame Class of 2022 to Be Honored
The Osseo High School athletic hall of fame class of 2022 will be honored this week at the Orioles’ football game Friday night. Inductees include 2013 Phillis Webb, a basketball standout who later played for Eastern Michigan. Webb was a state champion in track and also played volleyball. 2004...
Comments / 0