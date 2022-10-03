ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What to do when a recession is coming

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Inflation is near a 40-year high and the Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates aggressively. That has many economists warning of a possible recession within the next year.

Many countries define a recession as two-quarters of negative growth.

In the US, the National Bureau of Economic Research’s Business Cycle Dating Committee is responsible for determining the beginning and end of recessions. To do so, they analyze different indicators and usually make the call after the fact.

Recessions are part of the economic cycle, with varying degrees of magnitude and length.

To prepare for the next downturn, whenever it occurs, make sure that your emergency reserve fund can cover 6 to 12 months of living expenses.

If you are already retired, consider making that 1-2 years’ worth of expenses, to avoid being forced to sell assets at lower levels just to pay the bills.

Keep this money in accessible savings, checking, or money market accounts.

Next, reduce credit card, or any high-interest debt, especially if you are currently employed.

Finally, if you are considering a job change, be careful not to make a decision that is based solely on more money.

When economies go south, it is often the last person hired who is the first one out the door!

WLNS

Labor disputes part of growing health care issues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 100 McLaren hospital health care workers held an informational picket outside of the new location in Lansing on Monday. Many were calling for an end to mandatory overtime shifts and for changes address to low staffing issues. The informational picket comes as health care systems around mid-Michigan and the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing-area GM plants give away $175k to local charities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors’ Lansing Grand River and Delta Township plant employees have awarded $175,000 to Lansing-area charities. The Grand River assembly plant’s employees raised the funds during a Family Day Open House event, the first since 2011. More than 2,000 employees and family members visited. The Delta Township plant had more than […]
LANSING, MI
