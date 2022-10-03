Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
What’s next for the North Carolina Research Campus and the role of Duke University? Duke Kannapolis director outlines future at NCRC
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute: Dr. Svati H. Shah spoke to partners at the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) about her vision for the future of Duke Kannapolis at the 350-acre translational science hub focused on human health and nutrition. The...
WBTV
Catawba College announces five inductees to the Blue Masque Hall of Fame
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Theatre Arts Department and Blue Masque announce the inductees to the 2022 Blue Masque Hall of Fame Class. The five-person group consists of Robin Tynes-Miller, Johnathan Padget, Amy McCachren, Gray Hawks, and David Hagy. The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held in...
WBTV
Tina Cline, the City of Kannapolis Human Resources Director, has been named a Best in HR Finalist by the Charlotte Business Journal
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Tina Cline, the City of Kannapolis Human Resources Director, has been named a Best in HR Finalist by the Charlotte Business Journal. She and her department team members were recognized at a recent ceremony. The Charlotte Business Journal recognized the City for their innovative internal and...
WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parent concerned about ‘toxic bullying’ in Livingstone College WBB program as school closes case
SALISBURY, N.C. — The parent of a local student-athlete is calling out Livingstone College in Salisbury over concerns of “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program and questioning the school’s investigation after it said no evidence was found to support the allegations. Gregory Turner told...
Union County School Board to discuss the search for substitute teacher positions
MONROE, N.C. — The Union County School Board is expected to decide Thursday night whether to bring in a company to find more substitute teachers. At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, anchor Genevieve Curtis will be in Monroe ahead of the meeting. VIDEO: Union County Public Schools offers $4,000...
Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell student prepares to host 5K benefiting FeedNC
Since she was just a little girl, Erin Beinstock has been a runner. So, when she was presented with the challenge of organizing a community service event for her sophomore year project for South Iredell High School’s International Baccalaureate program, she knew immediately what she would do. With that,...
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory Is On The List
There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CMS dominates list of North Carolina schools with strongest academic progress
When North Carolina released its test scores and school performance grades last month, most of the attention focused on proficiency levels and low-performing schools. With 50 schools on the low-performing list, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stood out. But CMS also has a disproportionately strong showing at the top of another list: the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell library to host program on 'Using Newspapers for Genealogy'
Tuesday, May 10, 2022, struck me as a rather sad day in Statesville’s history. It was on May 10 that the last of the furniture and other boxed-up items were moved out of the Statesville Record & Landmark building at 222 E. Broad St. The Record & Landmark had occupied the building near downtown Statesville since October 1956. Iredell County’s first newspaper was the Iredell Express, started by Eugene B. Drake in December 1857. For the first time in 164 years, there is no city newspaper office in Statesville.
businesstodaync.com
Cabarrus real estate legend was matriarch, co-founder of Team Honeycutt
Oct. 5. Realtor Betty Honeycutt of Concord, recipient of the Business Today Lifetime Achievement Award, died Oct. 3 at St. Andrews Living Center. Betty, who may be best known as the co-founder and matriarch of Team Honeycutt, will be missed by many professionally and personally. Her daughter, Diane Honeycutt, runs the agency.
Statesville Record & Landmark
I-SS board to vote on rewritten sports scheduling policy
After discussing it briefly at last month’s meeting, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education members indicated that they will vote next week to rewrite a policy that forced area high schools that are not in the same athletic conference to schedule each other in nonconference matchups for all sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free class for CPR, AED, First Aid certification being offered by Goodwill in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is holding a free class this month for anyone interested in learning how to help people in certain emergencies. Goodwill is offering a course for CPR, First Aid, and AED certification on Saturday, Oct. 22. The course is intended to...
'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell Walk to End Alzheimer's surpasses fundraising goal
Nearly 300 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Iredell County in the fight to end the disease at Bellingham Park in Mooresville on Sept. 24. Participants surpassed their goal of $28,000 with more than $33,000 raised to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Union County voters to decide future of 2 aging schools as district asks for $134 million
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Principals for two Union County Public Schools are asking county residents to approve a $134 million bond in the November elections. The bond would fund the replacement of two of the county’s oldest public schools, East Elementary and Forest Hills High School. What You...
Ranking reveals top public elementary schools in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — Niche.com has released its ninth annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools and school districts across the U.S. for the upcoming year. To do so, the Pittsburgh-based research and review site incorporated ratings from current students, alumni and parents with metrics such as test scores and other measures of academic performance, sports, diversity and quality of school administration. The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.
lakenormanpublications.com
Planning board votes against Sunbelt Rentals facility
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Planning Board voted 6-1 to recommend commissioners deny a rezoning request to permit a Sunbelt Rentals facility on N.C. 16 Business, across from Holy Spirit Catholic Church. TKC Land Development is seeking the rezoning of 2.32 acres from Neighborhood Business to Conditional Zoning-General Industrial....
WBTV
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
Comments / 0