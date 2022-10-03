ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

WBTV

Catawba College announces five inductees to the Blue Masque Hall of Fame

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Theatre Arts Department and Blue Masque announce the inductees to the 2022 Blue Masque Hall of Fame Class. The five-person group consists of Robin Tynes-Miller, Johnathan Padget, Amy McCachren, Gray Hawks, and David Hagy. The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held in...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

South Iredell student prepares to host 5K benefiting FeedNC

Since she was just a little girl, Erin Beinstock has been a runner. So, when she was presented with the challenge of organizing a community service event for her sophomore year project for South Iredell High School’s International Baccalaureate program, she knew immediately what she would do. With that,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory Is On The List

There are a lot of lists comparing one city to another. The latest is a list of the most “neighborly” cities in the United States. Raleigh came in at #6 with Rochester, New York heading the list. No other North Carolina town made the Top 25. Just two...
HICKORY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell library to host program on 'Using Newspapers for Genealogy'

Tuesday, May 10, 2022, struck me as a rather sad day in Statesville’s history. It was on May 10 that the last of the furniture and other boxed-up items were moved out of the Statesville Record & Landmark building at 222 E. Broad St. The Record & Landmark had occupied the building near downtown Statesville since October 1956. Iredell County’s first newspaper was the Iredell Express, started by Eugene B. Drake in December 1857. For the first time in 164 years, there is no city newspaper office in Statesville.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
businesstodaync.com

Cabarrus real estate legend was matriarch, co-founder of Team Honeycutt

Oct. 5. Realtor Betty Honeycutt of Concord, recipient of the Business Today Lifetime Achievement Award, died Oct. 3 at St. Andrews Living Center. Betty, who may be best known as the co-founder and matriarch of Team Honeycutt, will be missed by many professionally and personally. Her daughter, Diane Honeycutt, runs the agency.
CONCORD, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

I-SS board to vote on rewritten sports scheduling policy

After discussing it briefly at last month’s meeting, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education members indicated that they will vote next week to rewrite a policy that forced area high schools that are not in the same athletic conference to schedule each other in nonconference matchups for all sports.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Iredell Walk to End Alzheimer's surpasses fundraising goal

Nearly 300 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Iredell County in the fight to end the disease at Bellingham Park in Mooresville on Sept. 24. Participants surpassed their goal of $28,000 with more than $33,000 raised to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Ranking reveals top public elementary schools in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Niche.com has released its ninth annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools and school districts across the U.S. for the upcoming year. To do so, the Pittsburgh-based research and review site incorporated ratings from current students, alumni and parents with metrics such as test scores and other measures of academic performance, sports, diversity and quality of school administration. The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Planning board votes against Sunbelt Rentals facility

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Planning Board voted 6-1 to recommend commissioners deny a rezoning request to permit a Sunbelt Rentals facility on N.C. 16 Business, across from Holy Spirit Catholic Church. TKC Land Development is seeking the rezoning of 2.32 acres from Neighborhood Business to Conditional Zoning-General Industrial....
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC

