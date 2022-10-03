JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Jefferson community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who was found shot and killed Wednesday night in Gwinnett County. Police said have arrested a suspect out of state in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. He was found dead in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near the Dave & Buster's in Lawrenceville.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO