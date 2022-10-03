Read full article on original website
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
Mom who lied to police among 5 new arrests in Arbor Place mall brawl
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Five more people have been arrested after hundreds were involved in a massive fight at a Douglasville mall. Police say as many as 200 teens and young adults were part of a fight at Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville on Sept. 3. Social media video of...
Man, 60, charged in fatal DeKalb shooting
A 60-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after he shot another man in DeKalb County, police said....
Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested
JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
'Heartbroken' | 17-year-old killed outside Georgia mall was star high school football player
JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Jefferson community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who was found shot and killed Wednesday night in Gwinnett County. Police said have arrested a suspect out of state in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. He was found dead in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near the Dave & Buster's in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett Police battle apartment fire, flames at strip mall in same morning
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County crews battled two separate fires Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to an apartment complex and later a business. Four people and six pets were displaced in the first fire, according to authorities. Firefighters were called to the apartment building on the 2600 block of...
Arraignment delayed for man suspected of killing couple inside Acworth
ACWORTH, Ga. — UPDATE: The arraignment that was due to happen Tuesday morning has been delayed due to a conflict and will be rescheduled. The man accused of killing a young couple inside their Acworth home last year is due in court Tuesday for an arraignment. Matthew Lanz is...
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
Man with 'violent tendencies' wanted for multiple child molestation charges in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 52-year-old man wanted for several offenses including statutory rape. The Clayton County Police Department said Tony McKay, who also goes by Curtis, is wanted for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of child molestation, statutory rape, rape and aggravated child molestation.
GBI: North Georgia officer shoots, injures man during arrest
The GBI is investigating after a Chatsworth police officer shot a man Thursday as he tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, officials said.
19-year-old arrested after bringing shotgun to Gwinnett County high school football game
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old is now facing gun charges after police caught him walking around a Gwinnett County school with a shotgun. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Archer High School Wednesday, where police said Brian Garfield Fort was spotted on campus with a shotgun during a football game over the weekend.
New surveillance, 911 calls released as detectives track final moments before Athens woman's death
CLAYTON, Ga. — Twenty-four hours before Debbie Collier's body was found off a logging road in Clarksville, Georgia, new video from outside a Family Dollar in Clayton adds to the mystery. Habersham County detectives said you can see her black Chrysler Pacifica van she rented pull into the store...
Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
Investigators in north Fulton County believe a man stabbed a woman to death and then killed himself by stepping in front...
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy who disappeared
LITHONIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing boy. Stefan Vann, 13, was last seen in Lithonia. The Dekalb County Police Department shared information about his disappeared on their Facebook page Monday night. Stefan is described as 5...
Cobb County woman charged with strangling 78-year-old relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is charged with murdering a relative who police believe could be her own mother. According to the arrest warrant, Gretchen Fortney is accused of hitting 78-year-old Martha Fortney with an unknown object or objects and strangling her to death. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Man injured after train collides with vehicle in Douglas County
One person has been flown to a hospital after a train crashed into a vehicle in Douglas County Wednesday morning, officials said.
Man accused of boarding up home to hold mother, wife, and children captive in Barrow County
A man in Winder is facing several charges. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Brantley boarded up the doors and windows of his home to trap his wife, four children, and elderly mother inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The wife and four...
Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating
DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on...
1 person injured after Gwinnett home goes up in flames
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters have put out a fire that erupted on the deck of a Lawrenceville home on Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews say when they arrived to the Kings Circle home minutes after the 4 p.m. 911 call, the fire had spread from the deck and into the home.
Man playing basketball in ski mask kills 17-year-old during game in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows the moments just after a Gwinnett County teen was shot and killed as neighbors who heard the gunshots ran to his aid. Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
