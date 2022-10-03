Read full article on original website
Brisk and breezy Saturday, milder Sunday
Some areas of frost are expected first thing this morning away from Lake Michigan. Otherwise, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on another brisk fall day. Highs will make it into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies, and it will be a little breezy this afternoon. Milder temperatures return on Sunday, with highs back in the mid 60s and a plenty of sunshine. Monday might be the best day of the week. For the holiday, expect sunshine, light winds, and highs in the upper 60s. The 70s make a brief reappearance on Tuesday, and most of the day is dry, but rain showers are possible by Tuesday night. Once again, mid-week rain will cool us down for the weekend, as highs are back in the 50s for next weekend.
Post offices closed for Columbus Day October 10
Post offices throughout Indiana will be closed in observance of Columbus Day on Monday, according to the United States Postal Service. There will be no deliveries, caller services, or post office box services that day. All operations will resume on Tuesday. Post offices will still be opened for regular hours...
Frosty lows but a sunny weekend
Frosty nights and sunny days, a crisp fall weekend in the forecast. Frost is possible in areas away from Lake Michigan, where temps are more likely to drop below 36 degrees at night. Saturday is cool but Sunday is seasonal, and temperatures rise again through the middle of next week. Fall color really starts to shine, with the overnight lows encouraging the color change.
Charges filed against man accused of shooting at Excise Police
A man who allegedly fired several shots at an Excise Police officer last week has been charged in connection with the shooting, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Ian Steven Austin, 20, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness...
