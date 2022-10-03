Some areas of frost are expected first thing this morning away from Lake Michigan. Otherwise, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on another brisk fall day. Highs will make it into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies, and it will be a little breezy this afternoon. Milder temperatures return on Sunday, with highs back in the mid 60s and a plenty of sunshine. Monday might be the best day of the week. For the holiday, expect sunshine, light winds, and highs in the upper 60s. The 70s make a brief reappearance on Tuesday, and most of the day is dry, but rain showers are possible by Tuesday night. Once again, mid-week rain will cool us down for the weekend, as highs are back in the 50s for next weekend.

