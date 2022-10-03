Read full article on original website
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 8 Preview
Delta (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) @ Wauseon (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Two teams in the thick of the race to make the playoffs in their respective divisions meet at Harmon Field on Friday night. Delta currently sets at No. 10 in Division V Region 18 while Wauseon holds the No. 10...
Archbold @ Wauseon Volleyball
WAUSEON – The league scenario for Archbold was simple entering Tuesday night’s match at Wauseon. Win and clinch a share of the NWOAL title and set up a chance for an outright title with a win next week. The Bluestreaks did just that as they dominated Wauseon from...
Delta @ Swanton Volleyball
SWANTON – The Bulldogs bounced back from dropping the third set with a decisive win in the fourth to close out the match. Maddie Smith delivered 21 kills for Swanton, Sofie Taylor rung up 45 assists, and Katyln Floyd added 13 kills and 15 digs. Swanton d. Delta 25-12,...
Gibsonburg running back gaining national attention
GIBSONBURG, Ohio — As we enter into week eight of the high school football season, Gibsonburg running back Connor Smith just continues to amaze. Last year he won a state championship in wrestling, but on the football field, he’s having a dream season that is gaining national attention.
fcnews.org
County girls fall short at D-II golf district
FINDLAY — The golf season concluded for girls golfers from Fulton County who took part in the Division II district tournament held at Sycamore Springs on Monday. The top qualifying teams were Van Buren who won with a 362 team score, Colonel Crawford who took second with a 388, Hopewell-Loudon third at 390 and Tiffin Calvert fourth at 397.
Adrian, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Adrian. The Erie-Mason High School football team will have a game with Madison High School - Adrian on October 05, 2022, 13:30:00. The Whiteford High School football team will have a game with Madison High School - Adrian on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00.
Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded. "Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education...
Wauseon Announces Athletic Hall Of Fame Class For 2022
The Wauseon High School Hall of Fame was established in order to recognize and honor those athletes, coaches, and others that have made outstanding and major contributions to the success and integrity of the Wauseon athletic program. The Hall of Fame committee has been meeting since the fall of 2006,...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG elementary schools name Bobcat Proud students of the month
Bowling Green City Schools’ elementaries have selected Bobcat Proud students for August and September. The students are recognized for being responsible, respectful and safe. Conneaut Elementary – Jahleel Elvoid, Asia James, Daniel Slipher, Aveya Kershaw, Preston Ortiz, Emma Schmeltz, Owen Merrell, Alex Lifand, Alysia Elvoid, Zoe Kern, John Center,...
Ramiro Garza, Jr. (1948-2022)
Ramiro Garza, Jr. age 74, of Delta, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born on January 24, 1948 in Elsa, Texas to Ramiro Garza, Sr. and Julia (Saenz) Garza. Ramiro attended Delta High School and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy. He later retired from General Motors – Defiance after 46 years of service as a crane operator.
fcnews.org
WHS class meets for 70th reunion
Members of the Wauseon High School Class of 1952 met Sept. 10 at Ryan’s Restaurant in Wauseon for their 70th class reunion. Pictured are Merle Aeschliman, Lois (Bixler) Germann, Joyce (Swart) Jackson, Hal Griffin, Mary Ellen (Croninger) Todd, and Melvin Grisier.
Norma Gracia (1953-2022)
Norma Linda Gracia, 69, of Pettisville, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, in her home with her family at her side. Norma was born March 28, 1953, in Donna, Texas, the daughter of the late Juan and Sara (Salazar) Villanueva. Norma was a graduate of Donna High School, Donna, Texas.
Kenneth Skiles (1961-2022)
Kenneth L. Skiles, age 60, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and a summer resident of Lake Seneca, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Ashtabula County, Ohio, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Kenny was a 1980 graduate of Edon High in Edon, Ohio, and received his...
Wilfred Osborn (1932-2022)
Wilfred B. Osborn, 90, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, in his residence. Wilfred was born August 19, 1932, in Defiance, Ohio, son of the late John P. and Ethel (Priest) Osborn. He was a 1950 graduate of Defiance High School. He served our country in the...
Kathleen “Kathy” Lesnet (1948-2022)
Kathleen “Kathy” Annelle (Gerullis) Lesnet, age 74 of Edon Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Westfield Indiana. Kathleen was born on June 28, 1948 to Charles Wilhelm and Wilma Louise (Drake) Gerullis in Detroit, Michigan. Kathy spent her life serving her family as a stay-at-home...
Ricardo Leyva (1952-2022)
Ricardo Leyva, age 70, of Archbold, passed away in his home on September 30, 2022. Prior to his retirement, Ricardo worked for Sauder Manufacturing. Ricardo was born in San Antonio, TX on March 21, 1952, to the late Emilio and Aurora (Lopez) Leyva. He later moved to Archbold. Ricardo loved...
Joan Tanner (1934-2022)
Joan Tanner, age 88, of Wauseon, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. Prior to her retirement she served with pride with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office as a Dispatcher for over 20 years. Joan was born in Wauseon, Ohio on April 30,...
Onna Gadzialski (1982-2022)
Onna Marie Gadzialski, age 40, of Delta, passed away after a sudden illness on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Fulton County Health Center. She was born on January 3, 1982 to John A. Gadzialski and Sandra M. Shumaker. Onna was a graduate of Archbold High School and I.B.C. in Ft....
Roger Connin (1940-2022)
Roger Lee Connin, 81, of rural Waldron, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born on November 25, 1940 in Defiance to Bernard Dale and Evelyn Mildred (Sanders) Connin. Roger was a maintenance man his whole life at three factories,...
Connie Engler (1950-2022)
Connie Sue Engler, 72, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on April 1, 1950, to Earl and Cora (Demland) Grant in Ney, Ohio. In 1986, she married Lonnie Engler who preceded her in 2012. Connie...
